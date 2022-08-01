Mum fears dance-loving toddler will lose ability to move without unfunded drug

Zoey is a bubbly little girl who loves being the centre of attention, her mum says.

An Auckland toddler who loves to dance may soon be unable to walk or stand if medicine for her rare condition stays unfunded.

Two-year-old Zoey Butcher was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 3 (SMA) in March, and her mum Chauntel Wedlake said the treatments available were unfunded in Aotearoa, costing more than $400k a year.

Without the treatment, Wedlake said Zoey would be “devastated” as she would no longer be able to dance.

SMA is a genetic condition that affects the control of muscle movement and causes muscle weakness.

READ MORE:

* Proposed law change for cancer drugs to be administered in public system a 'game-changer'

* Spinraza could give teen a longer life, but Government says it's too expensive.

* Coronavirus: Mother "terrified" virus will kill daughter with spinal muscular atrophy



In New Zealand, there are around 75 people living with SMA, according to Rare Disorders NZ, and 35 are children.

When Zoey was first diagnosed with SMA, Wedlake said she had no idea what it was or what it would mean for her daughter.

SUPPLIED Chauntel Wedlake with her daughter Zoey Butcher, 2, who was recently diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

”At the end of last year we noticed Zoey wasn’t keeping up with other kids her age so we went to the GP who referred us to the neurology team at Starship and found she had SMA through a blood test.

“Zoey had type 3, which means while she can walk now as time goes on her condition will deteriorate and she’ll need a wheelchair soon.”

Wedlake said soon Zoey would be unable to walk, stand, write or potentially even swallow, which was “heartbreaking” for her little girl, who loved to dance.

“We’ve seen a big change in her recently – she falls a lot now and is hesitant about playing with other kids.

“She doesn’t run and play and dance like she used to, she always loved joining in and being the centre of attention but she’s become more withdrawn.”

Chauntel Wedlake/Supplied Zoey Butcher, 2, loves to dance but a rare disorder means within a few years she will be in a wheelchair.

The two treatments that could help stop Zoey’s condition from worsening were not funded in Aotearoa, Wedlake said, and it would cost up to $400,000 a year to access it.

However, Spinraza and Risdoplan, were both funded in Australia and Wedlake said they had considered whether moving there would be the best chance for Zoey.

“It’s disheartening to not have it available here and it’s devastating to think we may have to leave our family and friends and go overseas.”

Wedlake said she had applied to pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Roach directly to see if she could get the treatment funded on compassionate grounds but it was declined as Zoey didn’t have type 1 or 2.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAXMEDIA NZ Mike Pulman, 24, of Hamilton was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at age four and has lived most of his life in a wheelchair

“It’s heartbreaking to know without treatment Zoey will lose her quality of life, our only hope is Pharmac funding the medication.”

Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said funding applications for both medications had been assessed and considered through Pharmac’s funding process.

“Both are on our list of medicines we’d like to fund when we have budget available. We empathise with New Zealanders who are unwell with chronic conditions, and with their whānau who support them.

“We are grateful to those who share their stories with us, as these stories help us understand the lived experiences of people who want funded access to medicines.”

Wedlake, her partner and Zoey are currently living in a sleep-out in Auckland’s Parakai, and she said the family was struggling financially, so Australia wasn’t an option currently.

The family have a Givealittle page set up to help them afford to build a granny flat in Parakai as Zoey will need a home that will be wheelchair accessible.