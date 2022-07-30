Migrant doctors struggling to find work despite healthcare staff shortages

Migrant doctors like Isha, who have retrained in Aotearoa, are struggling to find work. / Me uaua ka whai mahi ngā tākuta nō tāwāhi, pēnei i a Isha, kua whakangungu anō ki Aotearoa.

Migrant doctors who have retrained in Aotearoa are struggling to find work, despite a health system overhaul and staff shortages across the sector.

Me uaua ka whai mahi ngā tākuta nō tāwāhi kua whakangungu anō ki Aotearoa, ahakoa te whakahōunga o te pūnaha hauora, me te tokoiti kaimahi puta noa i te rāngai.

Isha​, who did not want her last name used, graduated from a medical school in China in 2012. She came to New Zealand in 2015 with hopes of becoming a general practitioner.

I whakapōtaetia a Isha i tētahi kura hauora i Haina i te 2012, tē hiahia kia whakaputaina tōna ingoa ā-whānau. I tatū mai ki Aotearoa i te 2015, me te kōingo ka whāia te mahi tākuta whānui.

After passing the New Zealand registration examination (NZREX) in 2017, that dream has faded.

Ka tutuki ana te whakamātautau rēhitatanga ki Aotearoa (NZREX) i te 2017, ka mimiti haere te moemoeā rā.

Isha now works as a co-ordinator at a public Auckland hospital. Stuff has agreed not to use her last name as she is fearful it will affect her job.

E mahi ana a Isha hei kairuruku ki tētahi hōhipera ā-marea ki Tāmaki. Kua whakaae a Puna kia kaua e whakapuaki i tōna ingoa ā-whānau, kei raru pea āna mahi.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Isha has applied more than 100 times during the past five years for a first year supervised role. / Koni atu i te 100 ngā tono a Isha i ngā tau e rima kua taha ake kia whāia ai te tūranga aroturuki.

She has not been able to secure a first-year supervised role (PGY1), needed to get her medical licence within the given five-year timeframe.

Kāore anō ia kia whakatūturu i tētahi tūranga aroturuki tau-tuatahi (PGY1), e matea nei kia whāia tāna tohu hauora hei ngā tau e rima i whakatauria.

Earlier in July, the government overhauled the health system. District health boards were disestablished and replaced by Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority.

I te tīmata o Hūrae, i whakahōungia te pūnaha hauora e te kāwanatanga. I motua ngā poari hauora ā-rohe, ā, i whakakapia ki Te Whatu Ora me Te Aka Whai Ora.

Isha “desperately” hoped the reforms would include an easier pathway for migrant doctors to find employment.

Anō tō Isha “whakamomori” kia ngāwari ake te ara whai mahi o ngā tākuta nō tāwāhi i ngā whakahōunga.

She had been “living in constant state of anxiety, sadness and depression”, she said.

Hei tāna, kua “rite tonu tana noho ki te āwangawanga, te pōuri me te pāpōuri”.

“I have applied over 100 times for a supervised role and I wasn't getting any job offers,” she said.

“Koni atu āku tono i te 100 ki ngā tūranga aroturuki, engari auare ake,” tāna kī mai.

That was despite a nationwide skill shortage and health boards being “very stretched” amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

I pēnā te āhua ahakoa te tokoiti pūkenga ā-motu, me te kī mai a ngā poari hauora “kei raro e putu ana” i te urutā Kowheori-19.

Overseas-trained doctors, after passing the registration exam, must complete two years of working under supervision before they can practice in New Zealand.

Me whakaoti ngā tākuta kua whakangungu i tāwāhi, ngā tau e rua i te aroturukitanga, ā muri i te whakamātautau rēhitatanga, e oti ai i a rātou te mahi ki Aotearoa.

Local graduates are prioritised for first-year supervised roles.

He whakaarotau ngā ika a Whiro paetata ki ngā tūranga aroturuki tau-tuatahi.

After missing out on a role during the five years her exam pass was valid, Isha said she “no longer sees [herself] working as a doctor in New Zealand”.

Nōna i mahue tētahi tūranga i ngā tau e rima i whaimana tāna tutukitanga whakamātau, i kī a Isha, “kāore ia i te whakapae e mahi ana [ia] hei tākuta ki Aotearoa”.

Nida Omair​ came to New Zealand from Pakistan in 2014. She passed her exam in 2019 and despite applying to all 20 DHBs across the country,​ was unsuccessful in obtaining a supervised role.

I haramai a Nida Omair ki Aotearoa i Pakitāne i te 2014. I puta tōna ihu i te whakamātautau i te 2019, ā, ahakoa tāna tono ki te katoa o ngā poari hauora e 20 puta noa i te motu, kāore tonu i whai tūranga aroturuki.

This was despite her prior work experience as a qualified doctor in Pakistan. She said not being able to obtain her medical licence here made her “really depressed”.

I pēnei tonu, ahakoa āna mahi o mua hei tākuta whaimana ki Pakitāne. I kī mai ia, i te korenga o tāna whai tohu hauora ki konei, kua “kino te pāpōuri”.

Supplied Ngozi Penson has been advocating on behalf of NZREX graduates for more than two years. / Koni atu i ngā tau e rua a Ngozi Penson e hapahapai nei mā ngā ika a Whiro o NZREX.

She said she was often told by the DHBs there were no positions available for NZREX graduates in their hospitals, citing a lack of funding for specialist senior medical officers to supervise.

Hei tāna, he rite tonu tā ngā poari hauora mea mai kāhore he tūranga ki ō rātou hōhipera e wātea ana ki ngā ika a Whiro o NZREX, me te tārua i te korenga o te pūtea e aroturukingia e ngā kaimahi hauora matua.

Ngozi Penson​, co-founder of the MELAA advisory group, an Auckland-based organisation which advocates on behalf of people from ethnic minority backgrounds, said those doctors needed certainty.

Hei tā Ngozi Penson, tētahi kaiwhakatūturu o te rōpū kaitohutohu MELAA, he umanga ki Tāmaki e hapahapai ana i ngā tāngata he whakapapa mātāwaka tokoiti, me whai tūturutanga ērā tākuta.

She said now was the perfect time to implement changes as the health system was in flux.

I kī ia, nāia te wā e whakatūturuhia ai ngā panonitanga, he pīngore nō te pūnaha hauora.

A Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand spokesperson said there were “no plans” to increase the number of PGY1 positions specifically for NZREX doctors, but the matter was “being actively considered”.

Kua kī mai tētahi māngai o Te Whatu Ora, “kāore he whakaritenga” e whānui ake ai te tapeke tūranga PGY1, ina koa ki ngā tākuta NZREX, engari “e āta whakaarohia ana”.

The spokesperson said districts needed to allocate senior staff to supervise PGY1 candidates and districts had limited capacity to provide this resource.

Hei tā te māngai, me whakawātea ngā rohe i ētahi kaimahi matua e aroturukitia ai ngā kainoho PGY1, ka mutu, he iti noa te āheinga a ngā rohe kia whakarato i tēnei rawa.

“With the current health workforce pressures, in the short-term, it is not feasible to increase supervisory capacity.”

“Nā ngā pēhitanga a te rāngai hauora o nāianei, mō te wā nei, e kore e taea te whakawhānui i te whaiwāhitanga aroturukitanga.”

However, the spokesperson said there was “active consideration of the options to provide a pathway for NZREX”.

Heoti, i kī mai te māngai, “e āta whakaaro ana ki ngā kōwhiringa e whai ara ai a NZREX”.

“In the next few months, we will be working on initiatives to expand workforce, implement national initiatives to support catch up on specialist services, and strengthen public health services.”

“Hei ngā marama e kainamu ana, ka āta tiro mātou ki ngā kaupapa e whānui ake ai te rāngai, e whakatūria ai ngā kaupapa kia tautokona te whakatika i ngā ratonga whāiti, e whakakahangia ai hoki ngā ratonga hauora.”