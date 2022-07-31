Stomach cancer: The potentially life-saving benefits of reconnecting with family

She was the best, is what James Vernon wants you to know about Kirsten.

She was brilliant and beautiful too, he says, with an unreal sense of humour and the biggest, kindest heart.

She’d nailed her dream job as a graphic designer and together the pair, who met in 2016, were saving for a house. Kids were on the horizon and so was a wedding. They’d tried for the latter a couple of times, though Covid kept cancelling plans.

But on February 7 they finally married in Tauranga Hospital. Kirsten wore a white dress and her husband says she looked stunning. She died nine days later at the age of 29.

READ MORE:

* Marriage and a Christmas tangi: Stan Walker opens up on life, loss and his surprise wedding

* Stomach cancer gene testing guidelines for Māori will save lives - survivors

* Researcher who saved Stan Walker's life simply grateful to have work recognised



Vernon is still reeling from both the grief of losing Kirsten and the shock at how quickly it happened. It’s not easy to talk about, but he knows she would have wanted him to share her story in the hope it might save other people’s lives.

In November 2021, she began to complain of an uncomfortable, bloated stomach as well as feeling full after only eating a small amount. The symptoms prompted a couple of prescribed treatments for Irritable Bowel Syndrome but after two weeks of no relief she underwent invasive hospital tests.They ultimately revealed she had diffuse stomach cancer, a type that affects much of the stomach rather than a single area.

Supplied James and Kirsten Vernon were saving for a house, and kids were on the horizon.

It’s still unknown whether she had the gene mutation known to cause cancer in some people, and she was unaware of any family history, Vernon says.

Further testing revealed her cancer was incurable, and while she’d initially been given one year to live, Kirsten died less than two months after her diagnosis. She was beautiful, brilliant, brave and incredibly kind right until the end.

“She was always concerned about her nurses and making sure they were taking breaks. She was so brilliant; anything I can do to help that kindness live on and help others is a tribute to her.”

Damien Nikora/Supplied Stan Walker and his mother both have a rare cancer-causing gene mutation responsible for the death of at least 25 of their family members.

This August the Kirsten Vernon Fund for Stomach Cancer is being launched to tackle New Zealand’s high rates of stomach cancer; the first $14,000 donated to the fund will be matched by donations raised in her memory.

The launch is part of a month-long campaign by the Gut Cancer Foundation calling for specific research into stubbornly high rates of stomach cancer in Māori and Pasifika communities.

More than 500 Kiwis are diagnosed with stomach cancer every year and just 29% of patients survive beyond five years after diagnosis. While the cancer is declining in Aotearoa’s Pākehā and Asian populations, the overall rate among Māori and Pacific people is three times greater than in those of European ethnicity.

Of the two types of stomach cancer that account for 95% of cases, the diffuse type tends to be more aggressive. Māori are among the few populations in the world for whom it’s more common than the intestinal type. This is partly attributable to the inherited CDH1 gene mutation found in more than 400 known families worldwide, and an estimated 25 families in New Zealand.

It’s estimated that 70% of people with the CDH1 mutation will be diagnosed with stomach cancer by age 40, while women have an additional 35 to 40% chance of getting lobular breast cancer.

Dr Karyn Paringatai says when the gene is working properly it suppresses tumour growth, but when it doesn’t function normally it allows the uncontrolled growth of cells, including cancer cells, to occur.

A senior lecturer at the University of Otago's school of Māori, Pacific and Indigenous Studies, she tested for the gene at her aunty’s insistence and her stomach was removed a year later in 2010. Since then at least 20 of her whānau have done the same.

Stuff Dr Karyn Paringatai is leading a research study focussed on the potentially life-saving benefits of reconnecting with your whānau and whakapapa.

Paringatai is leading a research study focussed on the potentially life-saving benefits of reconnecting with your whānau and your whakapapa: knowledge she says is critical to improving outcomes for people affected by hereditary diseases.

It was only following her father’s death when she returned to the East Coast that she found the rare cancer had affected her family. In her research proposal she calls the mutation a gift from her father and tīpuna: “I am honoured to carry it.”

Paringatati says her father’s story is typical of many young Māori who moved from their ancestral homelands, losing contact with whānau. In the 1960s he left the East Coast for work in Invercargill where she was born and raised, and although she was 11 years old when she first realised she should engage with her whakapapa, it took another decade before she started.

“I am incredibly fortunate I did, because without knowledge of my whakapapa I would most likely be dead. Not knowing it almost killed me.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Pop star Stan Walker is raring to get back to work and doesn’t want to be defined by his survivor status.

The importance of whakapapa is highlighted by experience of the McLeod whānau – of which musician Stan Walker is a member – where successive generations were beset by an unusually high number of cases of diffuse gastric cancer.

They believed a mākutu had been placed on them for selling land for quarrying, but in the mid 90s nurse Maybelle McLeod raised the history at a genetics conference and asked for more research into the area. She estimated more than 50 people in her whānau had died between the 1950s and 1990s.

In 1997 University of Otago geneticists discovered a hereditary mutation in the CDH1 gene was responsible for their deaths. The McLeod family has continued to work with the university, benefiting at least 10 other Māori whānau around the country and affecting the lives of hundreds of people.

Gut Cancer Foundation chief executive Liam Willis says despite stomach cancer having some of the worst survival rates in the country, research is drastically underfunded.

He’s hoping the campaign will highlight the issue and raise funds for both research and awareness of warning signs.

“The symptoms can be vague: tiredness, indigestion, weight loss. If you know your body, these things can be a bit of a calling card.”

Stomach cancer simply doesn’t get the attention it needs, he says, and while there are many reasons for that, he points to one particularly sobering one.

“The survival rates for these cancers are really quite low and what you get with survivability is advocates; people fighting for the cause and fundraising.

“The reality with these cancers is they don't have those advocates.”