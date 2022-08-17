Community-led research hoped to be final kick to rheumatic fever

KEA Kids News: Tonielle Shaw, 12, shares her battle with rheumatic fever, and reports on how school clinics are now reducing cases in her region.

After decades of trying, those tackling rheumatic fever hope more connection with the community most affected should do the trick.

Rheumatic fever in Aotearoa is almost exclusively an issue for Pasifika and Māori and is most heavily concentrated in south Auckland.

University of Auckland expert in community research co-design Dr Siobhan Tu'akoi is among a group of experts setting out to end the problem, hand in hand with south Auckland Pasifika.

She said the key difference between this project and previous efforts was how involved the community would get to be.

“It’s the community, with first-hand experience, knowing what’s actually going to work for the families,” she said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Rheumatic fever disproportionately affects Māori and Pasifika tamariki. (File photo)

“The potential outcomes of that have so much greater potential for actually working and making a difference.”

Rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease are the result of recurring, untreated strep throat or streptococcal pharyngitis.

Left untreated, strep throat can cause rheumatic fever, which in turn damages the heart causing rheumatic heart disease.

Strep throat is contagious and is most common in children aged between 5 and 15. In most developed countries around the world, it rarely develops into rheumatic fever, but New Zealand hasn’t managed to kick it yet.

Supplied Siobhan Tu'akoi is among a team of researchers leading what is hoped to be the last intervention into rheumatic fever in south Auckland.

A 2020 study into strep throat and rheumatic fever rates in Auckland between 2010 and 2016 found while strep throat was found across ethnic groups, rheumatic fever risk dramatically went up when it came to Pasifika and Māori children.

Another study found between 2000 and 2018, Māori and Pasifika accounted for nearly 93% of all rheumatic fever cases and nearly 74% of all deaths from rheumatic heart disease.

Cases and mortality became less and less common over the eight years among Pākeha, while rates among Pasifika and Māori continued to rise.

In 2011, the government invested about $65 million into a multi-pronged Rheumatic Fever Prevention Programme.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dianne Sika-Paotonu is the Scientific Lead for the Rheumatic Fever and Penicillin Research Programme at Otago Medical School, Wellington.

In 2012, it said it would try and get national rates of rheumatic fever down a third to 1.4 cases per 100,000 people by 2017. This was not achieved – in 2021, the national rate was 1.8.

Between now and the end of 2023, Tu’akoi and a team of researchers intends to track down just how bad the problem of rheumatic fever is and set out the plan for how to tackle it alongside the community, starting in 2024.

The researchers are from the University of Auckland, Alliance Health Plus, the National Hauora Coalition, the Pacific People’s Health Advisory Group and the Pacific Practice-Based Research Network.

Rheumatic fever expert and immunologist Associate Professor Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the project was much needed.

She said rheumatic fever prevention efforts of the past showed a “one size fits all” approach didn’t work.

This was evident in the wake of Covid-19, where south Auckland communities and health providers worked tirelessly to deliver and promote Covid-19 vaccines in the ways they knew would work for their people, Sika-Paotonu, who is the Associate Dean (Pacific) at the University of Otago in Wellington, said.

“They used equity approaches with Pacific and Māori-led, targeted and tailored efforts that built trust and reduced barriers for people,” she said.

In May 2019, the government put $12 million towards prevention efforts and under the new Te Whatu Ora health system, rheumatic fever will continue to be a focus for the 11 health districts with high incidences of the disease.

In late 2022, the government expects to release its Rheumatic Fever Roadmap, which will outline the priorities for prevention in the coming years.