The Government wants to eliminate HIV transmission in NZ. What does that mean?

Chief Executive of the Burnett Foundation Joe Rich says to eliminate HIV work must be done around stigma.

The Government has announced an action plan to eliminate local transmission of HIV in New Zealand. Experts say that’s possible, but only if stigma is kicked to the curb, as Melanie Earley reports.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand have been on a steady decline in recent years, and the Government hopes new local cases of the infection could be a thing of the past by 2032.

The HIV pandemic took hold at the start of the 1980s, when there was very little information available about the disease.

Gay men's sexual health research group director Dr Peter Saxton says New Zealand chose to treat the epidemic as a public health issue based on science rather than “morality and scapegoating” in the 1980s.

“I believe we’ve been successful with our response to HIV in the last 40 years, we didn’t treat it as a moral issue like some other countries at the time did.

“We have one of the lowest rates of HIV infections internationally – we have almost zero in intravenous drug users and very little to no transmission in sex workers.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Judith Mukakayange is a Rwandan refugee who educates communities on living with HIV

“We see it most concentrated in men who have sex with men, but it’s still relatively low per capita.”

However, things have not been perfect, Saxton says, and one of the biggest issues which still remains to some extent today, is stigma and discrimination around HIV.

“I think we need to acknowledge we’re in a pretty good place. I’m proud to know our record is better than most, but HIV hasn’t gone away.

“There is a continuing role of HIV stigma in New Zealand and I think some people are still quite fearful of it, even though it is now a manageable disease.

PETER SAXTON/Supplied Dr Peter Saxton is a member of a Ministry of Health working group set up to tackle the spread of sexually transmitted and blood-borne viruses.

“The stigma around HIV needs to be eliminated, I think that’s the only way to eliminate HIV.”

Since national HIV surveillance began in New Zealand in 1985, there have been 5430 notifications of HIV and 757 Aids-related deaths.

There are currently 2839 people receiving subsidised antiretroviral treatment for HIV in New Zealand.

Chief executive of the Burnett Foundation Joe Rich agrees New Zealand is doing well with the way HIV is handled, especially after cases spiked in 2016.

“We haven’t had much government leadership in our HIV response until now,” Rich says, “but the announcement of the action plan is an exciting moment for us and elimination is possible.”

Rich says he also believes to fully eliminate HIV more action is needed on stigma against people living with HIV.

“We constantly have people with HIV telling us the stigma is one of the hardest things for them to deal with now.”

This stigma leads to barriers of people getting tested due to “shame and fear”, Rich says, and is something that continues to be a problem.

“Our foundation began in 1985 and in those days one of our founders told us there was a real sense of panic and despair in the gay community.

David White/Stuff Joe Rich welcomes the Government’s plan to eliminate HIV transmission in NZ by 2032.

“Some people lost their whole friend group to HIV; gay men of that generation were just being wiped out.

Now people know what HIV is and generally know how it is and isn’t transmitted, but there are still some stubborn and hard-to-move attitudes that don’t meet what we now know.”

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall says the main goals of the Government’s plan are to reduce the number of locally-acquired HIV infections, improve Māori health and wellbeing in relation to HIV, decrease negative consequences of HIV on health, and decrease stigma and discrimination around HIV.

To achieve those goals, improvement will be needed on surveillance, information and knowledge of HIV along with support for people living with HIV, including addressing stigma and discrimination, Verrall announced in a press release on Saturday.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dr Ayesha Verrall announced the Government’s plans to eliminate HIV transmission.

Verrall says she hopes Aotearoa could be the first country to eliminate HIV transmission.

“HIV prevention (including PrEP and condoms) and HIV treatment is free in New Zealand to anyone who is eligible for publicly funded healthcare. This is definitely part of the success factor to date in reducing transmission.”

The HIV action plan will receive $18 million over four years from Budget 2022. The funding is additional to existing spending on HIV prevention and surveillance, and Saxton says it is the largest funding to ever be given towards the HIV response in New Zealand.

Rich says to make the elimination strategy work more people would need to be reached, and more widely available at-home HIV testing was needed.

“The real focus is on equity, and we need communities that are affected to design the responses. We don’t have a vaccine or a cure for HIV, so we have to keep the momentum going for elimination.”

One incredibly effective defence against HIV is pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which reduces the chance of being infected with HIV by up to 99% if used correctly, Rich says.

123rf Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can be taken to reduce the risk of getting HIV.

In June access to the drug was widened from only being available to a person engaging in specific sexual activity and detailing it to their doctor, to a patient testing negative for HIV and their doctor thinking the drug was appropriate for them.

Rich says although the widening of access was good, there are still some groups who can’t access PrEP, including international students living in New Zealand.

“Their medical health insurance doesn’t have sexual health cover, and we’re not going to get to zero without everyone being reached.

“We’d like to see it addressed, as people who are at a heightened risk of contracting HIV shouldn’t be excluded.

“I’d also like to see home-based HIV testing be more widely available because there is the problem of people not living close to free sexual health clinics.”

Getty Images The Government has created a draft action plan on how to work towards eliminating HIV by 2032.

Verrall says elimination will take a “concentrated effort”, but from the Covid-19 experience, the Government believes “ambitious” elimination goals can be achieved.

”Looking forward I want people living with HIV in New Zealand to feel supported, cared for and confident in the tools available to prevent transmission.”

Rich believes elimination by 2023 is “absolutely possible”; a believe shared by Saxton, who says New Zealand has the tools to get to zero.

“Last year was the lowest number of new infections in 20 years. I have a lot of faith in New Zealanders and our ability to do this.”