Coronial inquest begins eight years after mental health patient's death

Erica Hume died at Palmerston North Hospital in 2014 when admitted to its mental health unit, Ward 21.

After eight years of grief and advocacy for better mental health services, Owen and Carey Hume finally sit in a coroner’s hearing into the death of their daughter Erica.

Erica was 21 when she died in Palmerston North Hospital in May 2014, where she had been a patient at the mental health ward.

The inquest into her death, which started on Monday, follows another in June into the death of Shaun Gray, another Ward 21 patient, who died at the unit in April 2014.

Coroner Matthew Bates is in charge of both inquiries.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Owen and Carey Hume talk in June 2019 about their five-year fight for improvements in mental health care since the death of their daughter Erica in 2014. Plans for a new mental health unit were announced in November 2019.

The two deaths were followed by a series of investigations into the adequacy of mental health services in Palmerston North and, particularly, several damning reports on the mental health ward.

The former MidCentral District Health Board extended an apology to the Humes about Erica’s care back in 2014, which prompted them to begin what has become an eight-year battle for improvements.

The couple became regular attendees at board committee meetings, driving from their home in the Bay of Plenty to Palmerston North every six weeks to keep the topic on the agenda.

David Unwin/Stuff Owen and Carey Hume collecting daughter Erica's posthumous degree in 2014.

November 2019 was a milestone moment when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited and pledged $30 million for a new mental health ward, describing the existing ward as more like a prison than a place where people would get well.

Building is yet to begin.

Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua MidCentral finance and corporate services general manager Neil Wanden said tenders for the main contract would close on Friday.

He said the new unit was a significant and crucial project, and the current facilities had long been recognised as needing replacement.

The timeframe for construction of the new unit on Palmerston North Hospital grounds would be decided once the contractor was appointed.

“Our aim is to transform the way this service is delivered. We are putting the time in now to ensure that what we build is future-proofed and will support our community for many years to come,” Wanden said.

He said the new building would be welcoming, warm and make good use of natural light in order to enhance the therapeutic nature of spaces.

“The new model of care will enable us to offer support in a culturally appropriate environment, and offer flexibility for those in significant distress.”

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825