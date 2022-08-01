Watch live: Health Minister Andrew Little announces plan to boost health worker numbers amid crisis

Health Minister Andrew Little says addressing the health workforce issues are his top priority, and has announced a raft of measures to help alleviate the “extreme” pressure on the system.

Many of the responses focussed on getting more healthcare workers into the country and fast-tracking their registration process, including $10,000 of support for overseas nurses moving to New Zealand.

But in a slightly less conventional announcement, Little also outlined a collaboration with the popular TV medical show, Shortland Street.

While the Government won’t be funding the show, the soap’s producers will have access to government information to help it build a storyline that promotes nursing as a career.

During the briefing on Monday afternoon, Little spoke about the workforce as the health system grates under relentless Covid-19, and winter illness pressures.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little will give a briefing on the health workforce. (File photo)

The minister said a mix of Covid-19, “the worst flu season in living memory” and staff absenteeism had put extreme pressure on the workforce.

While the workforce issues and staff shortages were not unique to New Zealand, “we have to do what is right for New Zealand”, Little said.

Many of the measures have been previously announced or signalled. But Little said the system overhaul, and the creation of Health New Zealand, allowed the Government to move further and faster to implement these programmes and initiatives.

The new measures include:

Easing the process for overseas nurses and provision of up to $10,000 in financial support for international nurses for NZ registration costs

Provide for the costs of re-registration for New Zealand nurses who want to return to work

Covering international doctors’ salaries during their six-week clinical induction courses and three-month training internship

Co-ordinated and enhanced national and international healthcare recruitment campaign.

Training more doctors, nurses and radiographers

Dedicated immigration support services to make it easier for health workers to move to New Zealand

STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little talks to Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas about pressures on the health system, nurses' pay and how he intends to fix workforce shortages.

Hospitals, under pressure from winter demands including flu and Covid hospitalisations, are short about 4000 nurses around the country.

Te Whatu Ora, Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley has suspended deferrable care in order to cope with winter illnesses and high numbers of presentations in the emergency department.

Primary care is also under immense pressure.

Despite constant pressure from the healthcare sector and the media, Little again refused to refer to the workforce issues as a “crisis”, on Monday afternoon.

“The current health workforce shortages have been decades in the making, but have been exacerbated by Covid-19,” he said.

The package of measures removed actual cost barrier to migrants entering the health workforce while also ensuring we are training enough people locally in the long-term, he said.