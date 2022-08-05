Increasing demand for palliative care in retiree destinations but not enough money to match

Pressure on palliative care providers is set to grow along with New Zealand’s ageing population, which make up a large part of palliative care patients. (File photo)

Palliative care leaders in New Zealand say more planning is needed to meet future demands, especially with the country’s ageing population.

In the past year, Cranford Hospice has provided palliative care to just over 1000 people, ranging in age from just three-years-old to 100 and while the Hawke’s Bay-based hospice centre provides care for people of all ages, the majority are made up of those aged over 70.

As New Zealand’s population ages, the hospice’s chief executive officer Janice Byford-Jones​ expects demand to continue to grow, with another 500 Hawke’s Bay patients and their families expected to access their services by 2025.

Nationally, hospices are seeing increased demand being driven by Aotearoa’s population living longer and developing more complex needs, she said – there was increased demand but not increased funding.

READ MORE:

* Are you ready to die? Why death doulas want you to plan for your final days

* Report calls for review of 'underfunded' aged care sector

* Life Support: Do we need a better system for rationing healthcare?

* 'It's just so not right': The postcode lottery for the care of dying children

* Palliative paucity: Millennials predicted to be bad deaths of the future



The number of Kiwis needing palliative care is expected to increase by 50% by 2038.

Cranford is appealing to the public for the final $1.9 million required for a $15m expansion project to meet growing demand.

It was an ongoing struggle trying to create an “equitable, easy to access service” whilst having to rely on public and private goodwill for much of the funding, she said. Already demand for their services was outstripping capacity.

“It’s not equitable. It does feel like a postcode lottery because it’s so dependent on how the contracts have been made up over the years.”

Supplied Cranford Hospice chief executive officer Janice Byford-Jones expects demand for their services to move than double in the next three years.

Hospices were an important and essential community service though, she said, and the earlier support could be provided, the better the outcome for families left behind.

“We’ve come to a space where we need hospice to be valued, visible and equitable and treated as the speciality that it is.”

A review by the Ministry of Health in 2017 found palliative care would be increasingly provided by community health workers, such as family doctors, district nurses, aged care workers and community carers.

It’s also a concern for Louise McKenzie​ of Hospice Marlborough who said it was challenging to grow the service whilst being constrained by funding which was reliant on the “generosity of others”.

Health Ministry A 2017 Health Ministry review predicted palliative care needs would increase by 51 per cent from 2016 to 2068.

Op shops to wine auctions to strawberry sundae fundraisers were just some of the measures undertaken.

Funding which didn’t match growing demand was creating inequities, McKenzie said.

“It’s really difficult to grow a service to the right people to ensure equity of access when we don’t have the funding to do that. So it is a stress for us.”

Waipuna Hospice provides specialist care for 1000 people in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty each year.

Its chief executive Richard Thurlow​ said the region’s general population growth and the ageing baby boomer generation was increasing pressure, with three-quarters of their clients aged over 65.

“We’re trying to plan for sustainability but its getting harder,” he said, adding funding was on a year by year basis.

Christel Yardley/Stuff General population growth in Tauranga is adding to the pressure facing palliative care providers. (File photo)

Thurlow said the Hawke’s Bay expansion was exciting, though he thought finding the staff would be an ongoing challenge especially with labour issues plaguing the aged cared sector.

Aged Concern NZ chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen said popular retiree destinations like Hawke’s Bay, where populations were growing, need to plan for what their needs would be in years to come as this would pressure on both aged care and palliative care.

Retirement villages increasingly offering a wide spectrum of care, including palliative, but only 14% of those aged over 75 were living retirement villages.

Most people preferred to “age in place”, she said, but it was hard for some to get care in places where they lived, especially as some smaller aged care facilities had closed.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said that Cranford Hospice had provided palliative care to 200 people in Hawke's Bay in the past year. The hospice provided care to 1000 people over the year, and on any given day provided care to more than 200 people. (Amended Friday, August 5, 2022. 19.23pm)