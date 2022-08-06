Beloved Christchurch GP with 1500 patients to start 'retirement' working 25 hours a week

Dr Michael Glen is ready to retire, but instead has made the decision to “cut down” from 50 hours to 25 hours a week.

Christchurch GP Dr Michael Glen is 66 and wants to retire – the problem is he has 1500 patients he doesn’t want to let down.

“I get home at 7.30pm most days and I do 10-hour days in front of patients. It’s taking its toll, I’m getting too old for that now.”

Glen is among nearly half of New Zealand’s GPs due to retire over the next decade, but there is not enough doctors to replace them.

Health Minister Andrew Little announced new measures this week to help ease the pressure on the health system including increasing the number of GPs trained each year from 200 to 300. But Glen said this comes “10 years too late.”

Glen has been at Waltham Medical Centre for 38 years, and owned the practice with two partners for 30 years.

He is ready to retire completely, but instead has made the decision to “cut down” from 50 hours to 25 hours a week and half his patient load of 1500.

Glen said most of the GPs he trained with are also due to retire.

After a two-year search, Glen found a doctor he hopes will take on half of his patients, and he hopes to fully retire by the end of the year.

“But a lot of people won’t have that option,” he said.

Glen became a GP because it was the “best fit” for his personality.

“I like the generalist stuff, cradle to grave, and it is that. It’s the only medical speciality that really has that continuity of care.”

He has concerns about the future of general practice and the “lack of succession planning”.

“We’ve been telling successive governments for at least 10 or 15 years that we’re going to have a workforce shortage, that we are not producing enough GPs for the ageing population and for our growth.”

Glen believes the long-term solution is to train more doctors, but the short-term is to import more doctors.

“But it seems somehow morally not right to be stealing doctors from other countries who need their doctors,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Glen said he will miss his patients dearly, many of whom have become friends.

Dr Philip Jacobs said retiring at a time the health system is in crisis came with a sense of guilt.

“How can I walk away when this is happening? But it's come to a time I have to,” he said.

“As you age your patients age, and by the end of your career you’re working harder than ever because older patients come with more problems,” he said.

Jacobs retired from Halswell Health in November last year after 24 years, but still works part-time at a skin clinic.

When he left the clinic, Jacobs had 1700 patients. At one point he had up to 2200 patients, but it “wasn’t sustainable” and he had to close his book.

Jacobs was able to retire knowing his patients would be looked after at Halswell Health “which was the most important thing”.

Dr Isaac Ryan has recently completed the first year of the GP training programme. Like Glen and Jacobs, he enjoys the relationship aspect of general practice.

“The opportunity to be alongside your patients through so many of their life experiences and their health journey is a privilege,” the 29-year-old said.

Ryan works at Pegasus Medical Centre in North Canterbury. He hopes to complete his GP training and then consider either a special interest area or policy/public health.

When speaking about why becoming a GP might not be as attractive to medical students, Ryan said general practice is often looked down on by those in hospital specialities.

He said many of his colleagues told him “it's a waste” to do general practice.

He also acknowledged a mild fear of general practice due to the lack of a team and less access to different resources for further investigation.

“[That] can feel isolating and [like you are] more exposed to mistakes and criticism. This is also compounded by the thought of trying to manage complex issues in a 15-minute window.”

He said the most attractive thing about general practice is that it is a speciality that allows for a better work-life balance.

The state of general practice:

Since 2015, the average age of a GP has been 53. In 2010, it was 51 and in 2005 it was 49, New Zealand Medical Council research shows.

Forty-six per cent of rural GPs were trained overseas, while the figure is 39% across the country.

The average ratio is one full-time GP to every 1400 people around the country. Higher-needs areas should have around one full-time GP to 1000 people as they are more likely to visit a GP.

Twenty-seven per cent of GPs are planning to retire in the next five years and nearly half (47%) in the next 10 years.

“Everybody loves their GP and I think if we’re not careful we’ll lose that very special relationship with someone who you can turn to who will help you navigate... the health system,” Glen said.