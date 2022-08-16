'We are vulnerable': Doctors call for children and adults to be vaccinated against measles

Half way through a year-long vaccination campaign to prevent another dangerous measles outbreak, only about 3 per cent of young adults who need an injection have had one. (First published March 16, 2021)

Doctors fear a fresh spate of deadly measles infections due to low vaccination coverage for toddlers, and a catch-up campaign that has only reached a fraction of the teens and young adults needed to plug the immunity gap.

It is another threat for a health system facing growing pressure as a result of workforce shortages and illness, flu, and the pandemic – prompting fears about how it would cope in the face of a measles outbreak akin to the 2019 epidemic.

Dr Teuila Percival, a paediatrician and senior lecturer, said “we are very vulnerable” to cases here because there are current outbreaks in Europe and in Fiji.

“At the moment we are really struggling with other viruses, [we are] very overloaded, most services are understaffed. If we had a big outbreak like we had in 2019 services would struggle to cope,” she said.

Dr Teuila Percival says people need to ensure their toddlers are vaccinated against measles.

Aotearoa’s last outbreak – centred in South Auckland – was caused by young adults getting measles and passing it onto babies too young to be vaccinated.

This experience was a reminder of the importance of getting toddlers vaccinated, she said.

Childhood immunisation rates have been tracking down for years, and figures provided to National Party health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti show only 23,595 doses were administered to the roughly 350,000 unvaccinated people aged 15 to 30 in the past two years.

That’s just 6.7% of these eligible young people vaccinated in the past two years.

“It is extremely concerning,” Reti said.

The Government was running a $40 million catch-up campaign after more than 2000 people caught the disease, and nearly 800 were hospitalised, in 2019. But as many as 250,000 measles vaccines, more than half ordered, expired before use as it focused on Covid-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said the country was “very vulnerable” to a new outbreak while “dangerously low” vaccination rates were like “a massive pile of tinder”.

She feared whether the system could cope in the face of another outbreak and called for people to check they – and their children – were immunised.

Adding to experts’ concern is a Government report that found issues with vaccine distribution and public messaging during the 2019 outbreak.

“They couldn’t get control of it then, I can’t imagine they're going to be in a much better situation now,” Petousis-Harris said.

Doctors warned the issue only drew attention when there was a grave concern for people’s health.

Dr Sam Murton, president of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, said the workforce was stressed and measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations weren’t front-and-centre on people’s minds.

”People are focused on things that are immediately in front of them,” she said.

There were about 200,000 young people – mainly men – who weren’t engaged with health services, so vaccinating them became a logistical problem.

“If we had an outbreak it would be absolutely awful,” she said.

She called for a renewed effort to get people vaccinated against the disease.