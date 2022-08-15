Humes allowed an exemption from Covid testing rule to attend inquest

Carey and Owen Hume were unable to attend the first day of the third week of inquest into their daughter Erica's death after producing weak positive results for Covid-19.

Grieving parents Owen and Carey Hume have waited more than eight years to sit in the Coroner’s Court for the inquest into their daughter Erica’s death.

The 21-year-old died in Palmerston North Hospital in May 2014 after an incident in the mental health ward where she was a patient.

But Covid-19 struck a blow to the Humes’ plans to attend every day in person.

The couple were present in court for the first week of the hearing, but then both tested positive, despite being double vaccinated and double boostered.

They tuned in to the second week of proceedings from their motel room, but expected to be able to return after finishing their seven days of isolation, and being symptom free.

But on Monday morning when they arrived at the Palmerston North courthouse, they both still returned positive results, which meant they could not stay.

Carey Hume said it was really frustrating.

“We should be able to go in.

“The Covid website says I’m not contagious.

“So I can go to shops, work etc., but can’t go to our own inquest!”

SUPPLIED Carey Hume found participating in an inquest from a cramped motel room less than ideal.

The rule for all participants to provide negative tests before attending hearings that go for more than a day is included in the rules made for Coroners Court under the Covid-19 protection framework, effective from April 26.

There was provision in the protocol that allowed the coroner to make exceptions from daily testing if it was in the interests of justice, and did not undermine the health and safety of others in the building.

After Stuff approached court management about whether the Humes still posed a risk to anyone in the courtroom, Coroner Matthew Bates decided to exercise his prerogative, and granted them an exemption.

Carey Hume said after the media questions, there were communications between court management and the coroner’s team, and they were informed of the outcome on Monday afternoon.

The decision was the Humes would be able to attend from Tuesday without testing, and would be able to remove their masks in the courtroom unless they wanted to keep them on.

Carey Hume said she was grateful for the change of ruling that would enable the couple to leave their motel room and be present in person for the rest of the inquest, which was scheduled to end this week.

The couple travelled from the Bay of Plenty and were paying for their own travel and accommodation for the inquest, which they wanted to be held in Palmerston North.

Carey Hume said Erica had lived and studied in Palmerston North, the event that led to her death happened in Palmerston North, “and Palmy people deserved to hear outcomes”, she said.