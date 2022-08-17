The 'death walker' who wants you to die beautifully

'Death walker' Sarah Carberry talks about her work with the Farewell Trust, which provides wrap-around support for residents in the Marlborough Sounds who want to die with dignity at home.

The term “death walker” scares a lot of people, Sarah Carberry says. “They think I'm something out of Hogwarts or Star Wars.”

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In fact: “It means that you’re not frightened of death, you walk with it.”

Carberry, who lives in the outer Marlborough Sounds, has also trained as an amicus mortis – which despite also sounding Hogwarts-esque, is a Latin term meaning: a friend to the dying.

Just three weeks ago, Carberry’s death walk with her own mother, Sheila Gemmell, ended in a what she describes as an “absolutely perfect” death.

READ MORE:

* Dementia carers 'haven't slept in years', suffering burnout

* Death a 'learning experience', says at-home hospice worker

* My dad and his 'death walker': Hospice care in the outer Sounds



It was a glassy morning in Mahau Sound and Gemmell, 96, was nestled in her cottage, cloaked in the words of the karakia Tīmatanga, which speaks about calm over the land and sea.

As family friend, Tanya, spoke the last words of the karakia, “mum went ‘ahhh’ and she died so beautifully,” Carberry said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Carberry with her mum, Sheila Gemmell, in April 2021. Carberry looked after her around the clock as Gemmell’s Alzheimer’s deteriorated.

All New Zealanders have the right to die comfortably, Carberry said, even if they live in the most secluded parts of the country.

The self-described death walker is now six years into running the Farewell Trust – a group made up of nurses, a funeral celebrant, an accountant and administrator, offering support in the far-flung parts of Marlborough Sounds where hospice doesn’t reach.

“Families are terrified... they want to know at 3 in the morning why mum’s breathing has changed. So we go in and reassure them... We don't know everything. But we have hospice at the end of the phone on speed dial.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Carberry, at her Mahau Sound home near Blenheim. Her palliative care group, the Farewell Trust, is run on donations and community grants.

But the group is unsustainable – made up of largely volunteers, scraping together community grants and donations.

Palliative care specialist Dr Catherine D'Souza​ based in Timaru, is now leading a group aimed at tackling inequities in the sector. The Palliative Care Collaborative Aotearoa (PCCA) is calling for a sufficient boost in funding for the sector and specific funding for dying babies, children and young people.

It also wants up-to-date and relevant strategies and plans, more training for staff in the sector, greater awareness for whānau, and better access to regional and cultural services.

To date, funding has been tied to now-defunct district health boards, which meant some areas were better resourced than others, D'Souza​ said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Palliative specialist Dr Catherine D'Souza is heading up the Palliative Care Collaborative Aotearoa which aims to tackle inequities and improve access to palliative care.

Without a clear strategy, D'Souza​ said access to palliative care would remain a major postcode lottery where, for the unlucky, the effects ripple through families.

“There's some life events you don't forget – the birth of a child and seeing a loved one die... If your last memory is seeing somebody sore, or you're on the phone trying to get help and you can't get it, that stays with you.”

Under the Official Information Act in November, the Ministry of Health told D'Souza​ it had 7.5 full-time positions dedicated to assisted dying, but no staff specifically dedicated to palliative care.

“We just can’t get our head around why that doesn’t seem important,” D'Souza said.

Kim Ui Jin/Unsplash Everyone should have the right to a comfortable death, Sarah Carberry says. (File photo)

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand (HNZ) – now responsible for palliative care under the new health system – could not provide staffing figures nor say how much was spent on the sector.

Spending was “not centralised or easily identified,” HNZ population health commissioning spokesperson Deborah Woodley said.

The health reform would provide a better spending picture and help identify future funding priorities, Woodley said.

There was no current direct funding for groups such as the Farewell Trust, Woodley confirmed.

The PCCA sent a letter to Health Minister Andrew Little last week asking for a meeting and has begun a petition for better access, which it intends to present to Little. Little said he was waiting for advice on the letter, but did not say whether he intended to meet with the group.

Government gave the hospice sector an extra $3.1 million several weeks ago to help ease financial pressures, Little said. But Hospice NZ has called this “a drop in the bucket” towards the $81.6m it still needed to fundraise to keep palliative care free.

Government met just over half the sector’s $176m running costs last year, with the remaining $87m met through fundraising.