Aged Care Commissioner calls for 'urgent intervention' on workforce issues

Carolyn Cooper has only been in the aged care watch dog role since March but is already calling for “urgent Government intervention” to address critical staffing shortages.

“We are facing major challenges across the health system and there is a need for urgent government intervention and a collaborative response from across the aged care and health and disability sectors to address these challenges,” Cooper said in an op-ed on the Health and Disability Commissioner website.

Asked when she wanted to see this intervention she responded with “yesterday”.

“I don't believe there is a sufficient focus on what older people need, and that is why I wrote the piece,” she told Stuff.

Massive staffing shortages have led to the closure of 1000 aged care beds by providers that can’t ensure patients will be safe.

Cooper said her concerns were based on complaints received by the Health and Disability Commission about aged care and conversations with older people, aged care providers and sector agencies.

She understood Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand was looking at a “national workforce strategy”, but said she was not aware of a specific aged care and hope support workforce strategy.

Closing beds was the right thing to do rather than risk patient safety, Cooper said.

Complaints about aged residential care facilities to the Health and Disability Commissioner have increased from 99 from January 1 to August 3, 2021, to 115 in the same period this year.

While this represented a significant increase (a rise of 16%) Cooper said many older people would not make a complaint at all, and many would direct concerns to their provider.

Information about complaints was currently spread across several agencies, so she would consolidate it to ensure there was robust monitoring of “what is happening to older people” in the next few months.

“We must ensure older people are being supported and continue to receive the support they require in their day-to-day lives. Their rights under the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights apply notwithstanding these current challenges.”

Older people needed to have options for care at home and in aged residential care for their welfare and for the optimal functioning of the health system as a whole, Cooper said.

“In aged residential care ... it is vital there is sufficient staff with the right skills and expertise to keep vulnerable people safe and respond to their deteriorating conditions.”

The recent Omicron Covid-19 surge was putting older people at more risk, with very high case numbers and deaths, Cooper said.

She wanted aged care staff to be paid the same as their colleagues in the public hospital system, an improved “home-grown” training strategy, and better access for overseas trained nurses through immigration settings.

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said earlier this month staff were taking more calls from anxious family members concerned about a drop in the level of care for their loved ones.

Concerns included family members not getting basic personal care such as showering and dressing, or getting it very late in the day, and a lack of social contact, especially when a facility had active Covid-19 cases and was closed to visitors, Templeton said.

Aged residential care providers are required to notify the Ministry of Health of any shift where not having enough registered nurses caused a health and safety risk for residents.

Providers across the country had sent about 1500 “section 31” safety notifications to the director-general of health so far this year, Aged Care Association of New Zealand chief executive Simon Wallace said.

In 2021, about 800 notifications were sent for the whole year.