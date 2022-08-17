Increased demand the reason for weak power supply that delayed hospital baby unit

A newly opened Special Care Baby Unit at Waitākere Hospital couldn’t take patients due to issues with power supply.

A decision to delay the opening of a new special care baby unit at Waitākere Hospital had to be made as increased demand at the hospital meant the power supply wasn’t strong enough to keep it running.

The new unit was officially opened on June 15 in a ceremony with ministers, staff and stakeholders, but babies and their parents are yet to enter the building.

In emails obtained under the Official Information Act, Te Whatu Ora Waitematā (previously Waitematā DHB) said the new unit would now open on August 17.

The emails show on June 27, almost two weeks after the official opening, the DHB’s chief engineer Paul Bancroft notified the facilities services director for the hospital that testing had indicated work needed to be done to ensure a stable supply of power to the unit.

Bancroft said the planned opening should be deferred further for the safety of babies in the hospital’s care.

The interim district director for the DHB said they had been told the issues with the power supply likely occurred due to additional load on the system in the past couple of years.

1 NEWS Many hospitals are overwhelmed by the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and the early onset of winter illnesses. (First published June 11, 2022)

The additional load came from extra clinical equipment, along with increased demand for labs and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

It was found there was a “high risk” of a power outage affecting the new unit, along with another building at the hospital, if the opening went ahead without changes being made.

Late last week, executive director of hospital services Mark Shepherd said the electrical supply issue had been fixed within the building that housed the unit.

Shepherd said this meant the electrical supply was now operating at safe levels and the unit could open for use.

The new unit was part of ongoing upgrades to the hospital site to help meet growing demands for health services in West Auckland.

The old unit at the hospital had nowhere for parents or caregivers and families to stay overnight. Instead, they had to sleep in a family room elsewhere in the hospital or at a nearby marae.

More upgrades are expected for the hospital, with plans under way to build a new $65 million intensive care unit and a 30-bed inpatient ward from the end of 2022.

Earlier this year, a petition was started by community organisation Waitākere Health Link, calling on the Ministry of Health to commit urgent funding to upgrading services at the hospital, including more beds and theatre expansion.