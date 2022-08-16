Christchurch Hospital emergency department issues plea as patients face long wait

Many hospitals are overwhelmed by the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and the early onset of winter illnesses. (First published June 11, 2022)

For a second time this winter, Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department (ED) is calling on people to save trips to the department for emergencies.

A combination of high demand and staff illnesses has been putting the department under pressure.

On Monday 366 patients turned up, and at 7pm staff were caring for 131 people, with “many more waiting for care”, Te Whatu Ora Canterbury acting chief medical officer Dr Richard Laing said.

Some people had to wait up to seven hours for non-urgent care.

On Tuesday at 6.30pm the wait for non-urgent cases was three to four hours, but “as things get busier, waits of up to six to seven hours ... can be expected”.

People with life-threatening conditions or injuries are seen straight away, Laing said.

Of those who presented to the ED on Monday, 38% needed to be admitted to hospital for further treatment and care.

Laing said people should call Healthline for free health advice any time of day or night on 0800 611 116 if they are not sure how urgent their condition is.

“Many colds and fevers are viral and can be treated at home. Our new Stay Well This Winter booklet is being delivered to all Canterbury households, and there’s also a wide range of information on self-care available on our website and on [the website] Healthinfo Waitaha.”

He said pharmacists were also able to provide advice on medications and minor health concerns.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department has been overwhelmed by a high number of patients and is asking people to “keep ED for emergencies”.

Ongoing staff illness means that private urgent care clinic Moorhouse Medical will close at 4pm during the week and at 2pm at the weekend. Two other private facilities, Riccarton Clinic and the 24-Hour Surgery, are also open for urgent care services.

Laing said people should call 111 if their situation was life or limb threatening.

“Please remember if you are really unwell, we want to see you. I want to apologise to those who are having to wait. It’s not ideal, particularly for those who are unwell and are waiting to be moved through to a ward.”

There was no “single condition” causing the issue, but a range of winter illnesses was affecting staff and the community, Laing said.

He urged people to ensure their vaccinations including for Covid-19 were up to date, and to wear masks while with others outside their home.