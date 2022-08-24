The cost of a health crisis: 'It's not worth my health and my sanity'

Health Minister Andrew Little has outlined how the medical show Shortland Street will encourage more people to take up nursing.

When registered nurse Becky walked across the Christchurch Arena stage to collect her nursing degree she was filled with hope, optimism and pride.

A photo of the single mum celebrating the moment with her two young daughters was used to promote the Ara qualification on its website.

But less than five years on the memory brings tears for the 35-year-old, who resigned from her role as a senior mental health nurse with Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury – and the nursing profession – on July 14.

New Zealand is short of an estimated 4000 nurses – a figure acknowledged by Minister of Health Andrew Little.

In a July survey by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, 33% of nurses said they were seriously considering leaving the profession or had already planned to do so.

The survey signals a significant deterioration in the retention of nurses since 2018.

An Auckland University study published that year found 22.6% of the nearly 3000 nurses surveyed planned to leave the workforce as a result of burnout and low “work engagement”.

University of Auckland emeritus professor of medicine Des Gorman, an author of the paper, said a “re-imagining of the way nursing careers are structured” was urgently needed to stem the flow of nurses out of the profession.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch woman Becky receiving her nursing degree. The registered nurse has quit the profession less than five years after graduating due to burnout.

Becky, who did not want to use her surname to protect her children’s privacy, is recovering from post-Covid viral fatigue and burnout, and says the painful decision to retire from nursing was her only option.

“I realised ... that my vocation, my calling, it’s not worth my health and my sanity.”

Chronic staffing shortages, no professional supervision after her first year, a lack of support when she flagged her deteriorating wellbeing and no signs of improvement led to her decision.

“It's like, ‘you get no more of me, no more of my hope and passion, my empathy, caring, optimism, because it’s not worth it’,” she said.

Becky made huge sacrifices to pursue nursing, including the end of her marriage after her first working placement.

123rf/Stuff A third of nurses questioned by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation in July said they were seriously considering leaving the profession or had already planned to do so, a significant rise on four years prior.

“What propelled me forward was the knowledge I was chasing something worthwhile that would give back, get me out of the poverty cycle and make my kids proud and that I would do for the rest of my life ... so I made the choice.”

Within weeks of passing her final exam she was offered a graduate position in a specialist mental health service for mothers and babies and eating disorder patients at Princess Margaret Hospital in Christchurch.

“I try to not get bitter about [the training] not preparing me for the reality, but I don’t think it could have. We’re exposed to placements, but it’s very different being a student.”

Becky says strong leadership by experienced senior nurses, mandatory supervision – regular professional support and guidance – and a mentor helped her get through the first year.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Becky was thrilled to be offered a job at a specialist mental health unit at Princess Margaret Hospital, Christchurch, but says short-staffing led her to burn out.

In her second year many senior staff resigned or retired, she lost regular supervision and struggled to juggle changing shifts and childcare.

Limited opportunities for ongoing training soon dried up completely.

At one point she was expected to take responsibility for an under-staffed full ward overnight while training new recruits, and raised concerns about the stress this was putting her under.

She was given three to four days of leave, but on her return things deteriorated further.

The impact on patient care was devastating, she says.

“They didn’t get the care that, in my opinion, they deserve and need. You’re told again and again, ‘just do the basics, it is what it is’.”

Gorman said people like Becky were “set up to fail”.

“Sadly I’ve heard that story many, many times before. There’s nothing acceptable about it, but there’s nothing unusual about it.”

He said that as a workforce, nurses were under-supported and “fundamentally abused by the people they work for in the sense of the workload and expectations they place on them”, and the staffing shortage created a vicious cycle for those on the front lines.

“The more you’re short-staffed, the greater the workload, the more you’re taking on things you’re not properly equipped to do, the less likely you are to get time to go away and train, the more disappointed you feel, the more disillusioned – and so it’s a vicious cycle.”

Supplied Auckland University professor of medicine Des Gorman says nurses like Becky are “set up to fail” by a system that lets them down.

A damning review of safe staffing commissioned by Little and released in February concluded a system set up 15 years ago to ensure hospital wards were adequately staffed had failed.

“Had a safe staffing programme been comprehensively implemented over the last decade we may not be facing a staffing crisis on the scale we are currently in,” the report said.

Already burnt out, in March Becky tested positive for Covid-19. After returning to work for three shifts she realised she couldn’t carry on.

“My colleagues rallied around, to rebuild me, to encourage me, so I could return to optimal health and my mahi. I couldn't. Not in this climate.”

Since handing in her resignation she says her health has started to improve.

Stuff asked the Ministry of Health how many nurses had quit the profession within five years of graduating for 2016 to 2021, the most recent period data is available, but it was unable to provide a response in time for publication.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury (formerly the Canterbury District Health Board) was unable to provide figures for the number of registered nurses who have resigned over the last four years from the mothers and babies and eating disorders unit that Becky worked at.

But a spokesperson said there had been “significant staff turnover” at the ward in the last two or three years, partly due to it having a “young workforce where we see higher levels of parental leave and fixed-term vacancies to cover maternity leave can be more difficult to fill”.

“This younger workforce often look to expand their knowledge and advancement by moving to new clinical areas.”

Becky decided to share her experience in the hope it would help others and bring change to a profession she says she will never return to.

“I want to see specialist mental health nursing staff appropriately supported so that services can provide optimal safe care for consumers in the future.”