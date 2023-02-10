A Living Hell: 20 years on the margins helping those with schizophrenia

As a support worker for PARS Vonny Roche spent 23 years helping people adjust after coming out of prison.

Decades of doing the hard yards working alongside society’s most vulnerable taught Vonny Roche a lot.

Now retired, Roche was a Prisoners Aid and Rehabilitation Society fieldworker in New Plymouth for 23 years.

She was a behind-the-scenes operator, a woman who greased the wheels for people who usually had no one in their corner, or might have repeatedly burnt bridges once open to them.

Roche was the person to sort out their benefit, get them to appointments, or just offer a cuppa and a chat at her New Plymouth office.

During her decades of dedication to the job, two things stood out to Roche.

The first was the widespread problem of ailing mental health, and the second was the toll it had on the families and whānau of the people she tried to help.

“I never, ever held families responsible. I know some have a strong guilt for what’s happened. But the family, you can guarantee, have done their best for 20 or 30 years.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki woman Vonny Roche worked for more than 20 years as a support worker for people who come out of prison, often with nowhere to go.

She said while plenty of people with mental illness never ended up in the justice system, the ones who did, and ended up on her books, were amongst the most difficult and complex cases she had.

“One of the things that really began to hit me as time went on was around the mental health problems, especially around a diagnosis of schizophrenia. There were people going into prison because they’d stepped over that line of the law into the justice system. The reason they’d stepped over was not criminal intent, which is what the justice system is supposed to be about,” she said.

“Too many of these people were not in court for criminal intent. They were there because they were responding to symptoms of their illness.”

About 18,000 people have schizophrenia in New Zealand, and Te Whatu Ora Taranaki said there are about 1200 with the diagnosis in the region.

Although it has a low prevalence rate in the community - about 0.67% - when you look to the country’s prison population, the difference is stark.

Data provided by Corrections said at the start of September, the total prison population was 7883, of which 4.1%, or 323 prisoners, were identified as having a schizophrenia diagnosis in their medical notes.

SUPPLIED Corrections’ deputy chief executive of health services Juanita Ryan. (File Photo)

A June 2021 study, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, found people with schizophrenia were more than twice as likely to have police proceedings against them and be convicted, and almost two-and-a-half times more likely to go to jail.

While one in five New Zealanders experience some type of mental health issue, nine out of 10 inmates do.

This effectively makes the prison system the biggest mental health institution in the country, in all but name.

Juanita Ryan, Corrections’ deputy chief executive of health services, said it was fully committed to improving the mental health and wellbeing of prisoners.

“We are often required to manage some of New Zealand’s most unwell people in a custodial environment, including, at times, people waiting for a bed in a dedicated forensic mental health facility outside of Corrections.”

Ryan said while prisons were not “historically designed” to support people with serious mental illness, like schizophrenia, investment has been made to boost specialist support services, along with upskilling its frontline staff to better manage inmate needs.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Roche says prevention is a better strategy when considering how to tackle mental health issues.

Roche, who spent hours working one-on-one with her clients, admitted it was incredibly hard to help someone whose world was based around false beliefs and thoughts, which can at times border on the bizarre.

One experience of schizophrenia which stuck with Roche was a man she helped who just got out of jail, and was hearing and responding to multiple voices, while having a constant sensation that spiders were crawling all over his body.

Roche said most people won’t ever be able to fathom what it would be like to navigate life with the diagnosis.

“You hear comments like ‘oh he’s a nutter’ – I hate that kind of thing. It must be hell to live with schizophrenia.”

Roche knew police and the courts had little choice but to enforce the law when it had to, but she felt jail for people suffering from serious mental illness was never the solution.

“You’ve got to come right back to prevention.”

While schizophrenia might have a low prevalence rate in New Zealand, the cost to those diagnosed with it, and wider society, is high.

Limited epidemiological studies have been completed in Aotearoa on the social and economic outcomes, but you only need to take a look overseas to see the toll schizophrenia had in terms of direct and indirect costs.

In the United States, the direct healthcare costs connected to schizophrenia diagnosis and treatment was $37.7 billion per year.

Across the ditch, a 2010 calculation done in Australia regarding the costs of psychosis, which can be a feature of schizophrenia, was $4.91b.

Stuff Schizophrenia has a toll on people’s health, but the social and financial costs are high too. (File image)

In New Zealand, mental health services have been under the pump, overstretched in terms of demand, but also under-resourced in terms of having the qualified people to help.

In Budget 2022, more than $200m in new spending including $100m over four years to trial new models of specialist mental health and addiction services.

Dr Sharat Shetty, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki clinical director of mental health and addiction services, said a “more sustainable approach to mental health” was needed.

“Although some of our most complicated patients with schizophrenia and offending behaviour often struggle with accepting treatment in the community, they would still benefit from being admitted into a high and complex rehabilitation unit where treatment is provided consistently along with psychological, occupational and social development interventions.”

However, this level of care was not available in Taranaki, he said.

In Roche’s experience, she said four things needed to come together to secure the best chance of getting a good outcome.

A positive support person must exist in the person’s life, they have to have somewhere to live and were getting the proper treatment, including medication.

The last piece of the puzzle rested with the person themselves, Roche said.

They had to want to accept the support being offered to them, but getting to that stage “can take years.”

