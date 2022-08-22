Most people with gambling problems never seek help, AUT study finds

An AUT study has shown that most people with gambling problems will never access treatment services. (File photo)

Most people with gambling problems will never access treatment, a global study has found.

The study, co-authored by Auckland University of Technology’s associate professor in psychology and neuroscience, Dr Simone Rodda, is the first to estimate how common it is for problem gamblers to seek help.

It synthesised data from government surveys around the world, including New Zealand, and found one in every 400 adults had sought help for gambling problems.

Rodda said there was still more to be done to help curb the issue in Aotearoa.

READ MORE:

* South Auckland’s ongoing struggle with problem gambling

* World-first gambling treatment app to be tested in New Zealand

* Pacific youth underage gambling with family and friends a 'social' activity - study



“Our study shows that most people with gambling problems will not ever access treatment services,” she said.

“The rates of help-seeking in Aotearoa are similar to global estimates, which means that we can do much more to ensure that gamblers have accessible, convenient and relevant help when they need it.”

The study showed up to 5.8% of the world’s adult population was estimated to have a gambling problem – but only 0.2% had sought help.

It also found those with severe gambling problems were more likely to seek help – about one in five, compared to one in 25 people with moderate risk gambling.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Former pokies addict Michael Demchy on his struggle with gambling away a fortune in machines. (Video first published in 2018)

Rodda said the findings revealed a considerable need for help among those experiencing gambling problems.

She and her colleagues were already working to address the gap by developing online screening and easy to use self-help tools in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and service providers, like the Problem Gambling Foundation and Salvation Army.

Online tools were important if support was given to reduce gambling harm, she said.

“The challenge is to make sure this help reaches the people who seek it.

“A public health approach to gambling problems should be grounded in strong evidence of what people currently do to reduce their gambling harm.”

She said help-seeking included any action taken to change gambling behaviours.

“The first step for someone with a problem might be to talk to someone you already know and trust, like a friend or your GP. There is also free professional help available in New Zealand.”

Where to get help for problem gambling