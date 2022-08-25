City councillor's ADHD diagnosis at 43 'empowering'

Jenny Condie was diagnosed with ADHD at 43-years-old, joining a growing group of adults being diagnosed later in life.

For Wellington City councillor Jenny Condie, being diagnosed with ADHD has brought a sense of empowerment.

Condie, who is 43, was recently diagnosed with Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder, joining a rising numbers of adults being diagnosed later in life.

She likened the experience to finding out a plot twist right at the end of a book or movie and having to rethink the entire story from the beginning. “That’s how it kind of feels like,” she said, reflecting on her life to date.

Before taking a self-diagnosis test – which she did only to support a friend who thought they might have ADHD – she had never considered she might have the disorder. “I didn’t really know that much about ADHD.”

Historically, the disorder was considered one of childhood and thought to affect mostly boys – because symptoms were often more obvious and disruptive in childhood.

Women, meanwhile, have gone underdiagnosed and their symptoms often misunderstood because their symptoms presented differently, experts have said.

The Green MP says the diagnosis has allowed her to forgive herself.

Condie said her diagnosis felt empowering and it legitimised her struggles growing up.

She said she now understood the concept of hyperfocus, rather than attention deficit, as other “quieter presentations of the disorder” she experienced.

It was one of many issues addressed at a hui held at Parliament this week, with a workshop facilitated by ADHD New Zealand.

Hosted by Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and Health Minister Andrew Little, it was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health, Te Whatu Ora, Pharmac, police, as well as doctors’ groups.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Head of ADHD New Zealand Darrin Bull spent two years preparing for a landmark hui, held at Parliament this week.

“It’s a pretty huge day and a historic process, getting everybody in this room who has the expertise and decision-making capacity to make things different,” Swarbrick said.

ADHD affected an estimated 280,000 New Zealanders, and ADHD New Zealand research found that 80% of adults and 90% of families with children with ADHD were not getting the support they needed.

“The stats are pretty dire,” Swarbrick said.

ADHD New Zealand chairperson Darrin Bull said he was aware adults were going undiagnosed due to a lack of resources.

Current wait times averaged about eight months, he said, and access to medication was also slow.

The group called for the establishment of an ADHD reference group and delivering ADHD-specific training to GPs, clinical psychologist and psychiatrists.

Swarbrick, who had also been diagnosed with ADHD, said tackling the barriers to being diagnosed and accessing treatment was paramount.

There was a “profoundly awful downstream effect” of being under or misdiagnosed, she said, including higher rates of involvement with the criminal justice system, suicide, substance abuse and addiction.

“All of these things could be curtailed or curbed were we to have those meaningful interventions and support available for people far earlier,” she said.

Condie was no stranger to the barriers raised at the hui, including waiting for an appointment with a private psychiatrist for a diagnosis for a year. Even then, her appointment was with a Nelson clinic via Zoom.

Juan Zarama Perini Condie hopes better awareness and understanding of ADHD will help tackle barriers to accessing a diagnosis and medication.

The first medication she was on did not agree with her and it would take another three to four weeks for another appointment as well as another $430, which would simply be unaffordable for some.

“Anything that we could do to improve that would be awesome,” she said.

Treated with chronic depression when she was 19, Condie wondered whether trying to manage her undiagnosed ADHD played a part.

“There’s a good chance it may not have happened if I’d been diagnosed with ADHD and got the right support at the right time.”

Condie said she was still “on a journey” with her diagnosis but the first step of being able to label her symptoms was powerful. Next step would be to focus on strategies to manage her symptoms.

“The earlier you get to it, the better the outcome and so much of that is about awareness.”