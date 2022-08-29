Ski area injuries peak about lunchtime, new ACC figures show

ACC is encouraging skiers and snow boarders to take a rest to avoid injuries.

Tiredness and congestion on ski runs are believed to behind the lunchtime spike in ski and snowboard injuries on New Zealand mountains.

ACC statistics for the five years to 2019 show skifield​ injuries rise about 12pm, with between 25% and 30% of all skifield injuries happening about that time.

A second peak follows about 2pm, when about 15% of skifield injuries happen.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said the statistics indicated people were tired after a big morning of runs on the mountain and needed to take a break to prevent injuries.

NZ Ski general manager Paul Anderson said the company’s data indicated the largest number of accidents happened when the largest number of people were active on the fields.

NZ Ski operates Canterbury’s Mt Hutt ski area, and Otago’s Coronet Peak and Remarkables ski areas.

“Most accidents are caused by the skier to skier or snowboarder to snowboarder crashes.”

Supplied Remarkables ski patroller Brad Saville prepares safety signs ahead of the skifield opening.

The company saw peaks between 11am and 12pm, and between 2pm and 3pm, he said.

“It’s sensible to ski and ride within your limits and different people have different levels of fitness.”

Whitaker said taking breaks and noticing when you were tired or fatigued could make the difference to how you ended your day on the mountain.

“Injuries mostly occur in the afternoon so listen to your body, if you’re starting to feel aches or niggles call it a day. These can easily turn into an injury that can end your season.”

Supplied/Stuff NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson says the most accidents happen when the largest number of people are on the skifield.

Skiers and snowboarders in Otago sustained the most injuries in New Zealand in 2021.

The number of accidents in Otago was 150% higher than in Canterbury.

Anderson said that made sense as the majority of commercial ski areas were in Otago.

Supplied Coronet Peak has been having a bumper season with lots of snow.

A total of 5243 claims – or average of 42 a day – were made for skiing and snowboarding accidents in Otago last year, costing $12 million.

Across the country, 10,820 snow sport claims were made in 2021, down 13.7% from the 12,539 claims in 2020. The 2021 figures included 6540 for skiing and 4280 for snowboarding.

The changing Covid-19 alert levels, including Auckland being in level four for most of the 2021 snow sport season, were thought to have affected last year’s figures.

People aged 45 to 49 were most at risk of a skiing injury (686), and those aged 25 to 29 were most likely to get a snowboarding injury (864).

@raytiddy Snowboarder Brent Screen makes the most of a massive snow dump before New Zealand went into a nationwide lockdown.

The most common snow-related injury was to soft tissues, followed by fractures or dislocations, and then concussions or brain injuries.

Anderson said NZSki had changed its safety communication this year, introducing four key messages: stay visible, slow down, give way and give space.

The company had also brought its medical services in-house and increased the number of patrol staff.

Early indications were that the accident rate had decreased this season, he said.

Otago University Snow Sports Club president Nick Sheetz said that with concussions and brain injuries being the third most common injury, the club advocated that “cool kids wear lids”.

Skiers and snowboarders should always arrive prepared for the conditions, he said.

“Pack warm clothes, know your mountain, set times and locations to meet friends and bring car chains or carpool with a 4x4.”

Skifield closing dates can vary according to weather conditions, but Coronet Peak is due to close on September 25, Treble Cone on October 2, The Remarkables on October 11 and Mt Hutt and Cardrona on October 16.