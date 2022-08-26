Boy who survived leukaemia sets up charity to help 'a million kids' become 'kings and queens' of their cancer

Lars van Halder, 9, with Quintus, the border collie puppy he received from the Make-A-Wish foundation after surviving cancer.

A Queenstown boy has started an organisation to help “a million kids” with cancer after recovering from the disease himself.

In June last year Lars van Halder was a happy 8-year-old who enjoyed playing guitar, horse riding, skiing and playing with his friends.

But he started getting tummy aches, stopped eating, started vomiting and lost all his energy.

Doctors thought it was a stomach infection, but a teacher recommended seeing a specialist who did an ultrasound and discovered stage 4 burkitt lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Supplied/Stuff Lars became so weak the first attempt to fly him to Starship Hospital in Auckland was aborted.

His family moved to Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch where Lars was in hospital on a feeding tube and receiving chemotherapy.

“I had a very hard time,” said Lars, now 9.

He spent most of his time in bed, where he always had his lion and tiger cuddly toys close by.

However, after a few rounds of therapy he began to weaken and was put into an induced coma.

Supplied/Stuff Lars’ family transferred their lives to Christchurch to be with him while he was undergoing cancer therapy. Here he is with sister Julia, 6, and brother Viggo, 11.

A plane arrived to take him to Starship Hospital, but it was decided he was too weak to be moved, his father Jasper said.

“They went back without him. It was heartbreaking, and it was borderline how things would turn out.”

The medical staff returned the next day and decided there was just enough of a buffer in Lars’ system for him to make the journey.

“Once he was there Lars beat everyone’s expectations. Within a week or so we could go back,” Jasper said.

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown boy Lars van Halder's family worked relentlessly to cheer him up while he was undergoing cancer therapy. From left mum Annekarien, dad Jasper, brother Viggo, 11, and sister Julia, 6.

Mum Annekarien said it was purely Lars’ strength that got him through.

After six months of treatment the little boy was cancer-free, and the family were able to go home to Queenstown in February.

Lars immediately returned to school and all of his favourite activities, including skiing in the last week.

He is still lacking his sense of taste and his hair is growing back, though he was surprised to find it curling.

Lars has also since had Covid-19 but surprised his family – who were also infected and unwell – by being the only member who was asymptomatic.

Supplied/Stuff Lars has quickly returned to fun activities after six months of chemotherapy.

While still in a wheelchair in Christchurch Lars told his mum he wanted to help “a million kids” with a charity.

The family were also grateful for all the help they received and wanted to support Lars’ plans, so began working through what a suitable charity would be.

A week ago Lars launched his website – The Cancer Lion.

Lars said the name was chosen because lions were his favourite animal – they were strong and the kings of the jungle.

“I want all kids like me to become the kings and queens of their cancer,” he said.

Donations to the site are being accepted by Wakatipu Community Foundation on the family’s behalf and can be distributed as $25 gift vouchers to children after they complete a cancer cycle.

Supplied/Stuff Lars had long hair before he started cancer treatment. Now it is curly.

He received some wonderful gifts while in hospital but said grown-ups didn’t always know what kids wanted.

“[The children] can then buy something that they really want, for instance toys they can play with while lying in bed all day when they feel too sick to do anything.

“I had a hard time and I want other kids to have a better time,” he said.

Lars hopes to first raise the $40,000 needed to provide vouchers for the 200 children who are treated for cancer each year.

He also wants to be able to contribute towards cancer research, particularly to improve the quality of scanning so that cancer can be discovered earlier.

His third goal is to be able to buy a holiday home in Christchurch, which would be a safe and easy place for children receiving treatment and their families to have a break.

In the first week of his website being live he has raised $15,000.

Since beginning his work Lars has also been made an ambassador for the Child Cancer Foundation, and this week received a special gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation – a puppy border collie he has named Quintus.