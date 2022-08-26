GP waiting lists slashed in Invercargill

Te Hau o Te Ora, which opened at the beginning of August, is one of the primary care services that has brought relief for Southlanders struggling to access a GP. Celebrating here are, back left, tapuhi hauora matua (primary care nurse) Ellen Clearwater, tapahui pōkairua (enrolled nurse) Avon Baker, taituarā (PA) Deborah Wilson, and kiripaepae rokoā (medical receptionist) Cherie Brass. In the front from left are rata ā-whānau (GP) Dr Jordan Baker, tapuhi hauora matua Michelle Anderson and kiripaepae rokoā Morella Trainor.

Waiting lists for GPs have been slashed and now more than 1200 patients have access to a doctor in Invercargill.

The waiting lists have gone after two new primary care services opened in the city in August, and both services say they have space to take on more patients.

It’s a positive step for the city as it was believed there were about 3000 people who did not have a doctor as a result of an ongoing GP crisis.

While there may still be unenrolled patients in the city, all those who had added their names to the WellSouth Primary Health Organisation’s wait list now have a GP.

West Invercargill Health GP Dr Mohamed Kiyas Abdul Azeez said there was huge relief among the patients he had seeing since the practice opened its doors on August 1.

“As I meet them, they’re telling me they’re happy. Some of them have been waiting years,” he said.

Practice manager Joseph Davidson said patient numbers had been steadily growing during the past four weeks with some even travelling from Tuatapere and Balfour for appointments.

Reflecting on what the new practice meant for the city, he said: “It feels good to be coming to work every day.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff West Invercargill Health practice manager Joseph Davidson, left and GP Dr Kiyas Abdul-Azeez say the new practice is set up to treat minor injuries alongside day-to-day primary care.

With Dr Azeez’s emergency medicine experience, the practice has been set up as a minor emergency department, capable of handling minor wounds and injuries.

West Invercargill Health has also joined Southland Hospital’s EmergencyQ programme to provide same-day appointments to people turning up at the emergency department, when they could be helped in a primary care setting.

“We know the wait times at the ED, and we know how frustrating it can be,” Davidson said.

Like West Invercargill Health, Te Hau o Te Ora (The Breath of New Life) initially focused on patients who weren’t enrolled but now that all the roughly 300 patients on the WellSouth wait list are service manager Anna Gaitt said: “We’re not even stipulating that people have to be unenrolled.”

The primary care service, which also opened on August 1, is a 50/50 partnership between Awarua Rūnaka, Hokonui Rūnanga and the WellSouth primary health network.

Gaitt is especially proud that the service has been given Very Low Cost Access (VLCA) status, which means patients pay just $19.50 for a consultation.

She is excited to grow the service and says there will be a particular focus on increasing the number of Māori and Pacific Southlanders enrolled with primary care.

Te Rūnanga o Hokonui executive coordinator Terry Nicholas said Te Hau o Te Ora had provided surety to many Southlanders.

“You cannot leave unwell people without a GP.”

But there was still work to be done to address healthcare in Murihiku, he said, referring to workforce shortages, long ED wait times, and what he calls an “oral care crisis”.

WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs called Te Hau o Te Ora’s support for unenrolled patients “momentous.”

However, “it is important to acknowledge that this has not only been the Te Hau o te Ora partners – it is all general practices and community providers in the Southern rohe who have gone to extra lengths for many years to help care for patients and whānau,” he said

Swanson-Dobbs encouraged Southlanders who were not yet enrolled with a practice to call WellSouth for help doing so.

Benefits of being enrolled included access to routine and ongoing preventative care and screening as well as lower cost appointments, he said.

“Plus, your primary health care team will know you and better understand your health needs and your personal circumstances – so they can better help you.”

The PHO’s partnership with iwi, social service providers, other health providers and other agencies was an example of the locality approach to health and wellbeing support being rolled out in New Zealand, Swanson-Dobbs said.

“I would like to thank Awarua Rūnaka and Hokonui Rūnanga for partnering with WellSouth to provide this model of care.”

Southland Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy said while it was still early, he expected the increased access to GPs to reduce pressure on the hospital in time.