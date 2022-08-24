Faxed prescriptions to go by the end of the year as electronic service expands

Hospitals, GPs and pharmacies are finally ditching with the 1980s technology of fax machines, with Health Minster Andrew Little announcing a shift to e-prescriptions by the end of the year.

While many New Zealanders wouldn't know how to send a fax – nor would they ever need to – the health sector still routinely uses the machines to get prescriptions to pharmacies, leaving some patients stung with a fax fee of about $5.

The health sector made a rallying cry for expanded e-prescriptions soon after Covid-19 hit, amid warnings earlier strains of the virus could spread on paper.

But signed, physical copies were a legal requirement for controlled drugs. This will change, Little said. “We will, finally, be able to say goodbye to fax machines,” Little said.

The shift is expected to be cheaper and mean people with some chronic conditions, such as ADHD, won’t have to see a doctor as often for repeat medication, Little announced on Wednesday.

Little’s office said there would be no extra cost from the change, though it was possible individual practices may choose to charge for e-prescriptions.

Electronic sending made sense because it could be faster, cheaper, more convenient and eliminate errors from illegible handwriting, Little told a Digital Health Association event at Parliament.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the number of GP practices who were using the official Government e-Prescription Service more than double in the two years since March 2020 – from 415 to 1038 practices. The number of eScripts issued jumped from 624,000 to 1.6 million, Little said.

“It will also cut reduce administration costs for medical practices, which will no longer have to print, send and store hard-copy prescriptions.

”Digital innovation is central to unlocking the full potential of our reformed health system,” Little said.

The New Zealand e-Prescription Service (NZePS) is an electronic health information exchange run by the Ministry of Health. Doctors and other prescribers send prescriptions through a secure channel, then they are sent to pharmacies to be dispensed.