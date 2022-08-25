'Dangerous' patient loses claim over seclusion-style detention conditions

A mentally ill woman has failed to convince a judge her rights were breached while being held at Porirua Hospital. (File photo)

One of New Zealand's most notorious female offenders – held in a psychiatric hospital long past the end of her sentence – has lost a claim that her rights have been breached.

However, in the course of the High Court hearing a witness from Porirua Hospital described its number of beds for mentally unwell female offenders as “totally unacceptable”.

There was a paucity of beds for those women in New Zealand, the unnamed witness said.

“We only have four beds for the whole of the central region of forensic mental health service, which we consider to be completely unacceptable.”

Sometimes hard decisions were made as a result.

“Shamefully, we find ourselves in the insidious position of making the decision whether to leave someone, a woman in prison without treatment or bringing her across into a room in the safe care area to sleep there, where at least she has a therapeutic team around her and would be able to have some treatment.”

The witness’ name was suppressed as part of wide suppression orders in the case because the patient had made allegations of abuse and mistreatment against those who cared for her. The allegations were denied and were a manifestation of the woman’s illness, the district health board said at the High Court hearing in Wellington earlier this year.

The woman at the centre of the case served just short of a decade in jail, or in hospital, for a violent offence. The sentence ended five years ago, but she has been in hospital since then.

She is among a small number held in hospital indefinitely under a special power because of the danger they pose to others.

She previously challenged the use of the power, but a judge said he was “very satisfied” the law was correctly applied.

In her latest case the woman alleged her rights were breached by putting her in a “safe care” unit, allegedly tantamount to seclusion, for more than four months in 2019 and refusing to let her talk to a journalist in 2020.

In her decision issued recently, Justice Rebecca Ellis said the woman was detained in Rātonga-rua-o-Porirua, Porirua Hospital.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Justice Rebecca Ellis said the woman did not accept she was ill, when she indisputably was. (File photo)

In 2019 the woman was moved to a high-care area – described as Spartan and unattractive – where rooms could be used for seclusion, although they were not used as that when the woman was there.

The judge said the move was plainly justified to treat and care for her, and to protect other patients.

She was generally able to move around freely in the area and later, when she was encouraged to transition back to the main unit she often chose not to.

The shortage of beds may have complicated and delayed her return but was not the principal reason she stayed in the high care area for 133 days, the judge said.