Disabled people treated like 'hanging meat' in 'broken' home care sector

Different funding models will often dictate how a recipient is able to manage their high and complex needs.

A tetraplegic left without care for two days, an elderly woman with a brain injury and dementia missing medication to prevent seizures, and a young disabled woman being showered by a different caregiver every day – these are among the horror stories of a “broken” home support sector.

Christchurch disability advocate, author and poet Matty Angel has autism and was diagnosed with a neurological disorder in 2020, which affects her mobility. She relies on regular carers for bathing, getting dressed and household chores.

On Wednesday Angel addressed MPs at a health select committee in support of her petition for an urgent inquiry into “whether the provision of in-home care by for-profit organisations is fit for purpose”.

Her submission included stories shared with her by fellow home support clients and relatives of people who rely on the services.

Complaints about home and community support services to the Health and Disability Commissioner doubled from 41 in 2020 to 80 in 2021, Te Whatu Ora’s (Health New Zealand) Mark Powell told the committee.

Complaints to the national advocacy service have also doubled.

Powell said Te Whatu Ora had established a taskforce to “accelerate the need for a better trained workforce in priority areas while national strategic workforce initiatives are being implemented”.

Government agencies also had “clear expectations that reductions in services should only be done as a last resort, and should be done safely and as a temporary measure”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch woman Matty Angel spoke to the parliamentary health select committee about her petition calling for an inquiry into home and community support services, which she says are failing clients who rely on them.

Funders of home and community support services were developing an auditing process and a disability service standard, Powell said.

He acknowledged the sector was short staffed and said a global shortage of health workers had been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angel said many people had shared stories of carers not turning up at all, or turning up late.

“Some agencies have cut all their regional staff and only have a call centre. You have to wait for 40 minutes to get through.”

She said the depleted number of care-giving workers were put under huge pressure to provide for clients, while agencies employing them were trying to cut costs.

“Agencies are competing for staff. Burnout and staff turnover is very high,” she said.

Poor communication was cited by many who signed the petition – both disabled people and family members – as a major problem.

“Clients and staff are discouraged from ringing specific people, but to ring an 0800 number in Auckland instead (I live in Christchurch).

“We feel like we are numbers, just there to generate income for the company.”

In her submission, Angel said there had been an increasing number of “near misses pointing to the imminent likelihood of a serious incident or fatality”.

She cited the case of a tetraplegic friend whose care was stopped for two days. He had no other support and suffered bed sores as a result.

A woman shared her distress over the poor care of an elderly friend who had suffered a traumatic brain injury and then developed dementia.

From 2018, when the company centralised administration of shifts, she noticed a dramatic increase in instances when carers did not turn up.

“As her medication was required to treat her PTSD and seizures, it was vital that she receive the correct dose at the correct times.

“At least once a week, I would get last-minute calls from the agency advising me that her caregiver had called in sick, and they had no one to cover the shift.”

A young disabled woman said one agency sent a different caregiver each day of the week.

“This was incredibly stressful, as not only was I having to get naked and very personal with a complete stranger, I was having to do it multiple times a week.

“Some caregivers would get me in the shower and wash me and move my body parts like a piece of hanging meat, not conversing or considering being gentle.”

Angel said she had received a lot of positive feedback and more stories from home support clients since the hearing.