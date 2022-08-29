Hospital staff 'overwhelmed' by community thanks

Southland Hospital staff, from left, medical director Dr Adam McLeay, perioperative charge nurse manager Sara Bain, allied health, Scientific and technical Joline Wilson, general manager Simon Donlevy and acting emergency department coordinator Leigh Anne Feare were treated to lunch cooked by the Rapid Relief Team this month.

“Oh my gosh. It’s actually overwhelming,” charge nurse manager Cherie Meulenbroek says as the smell of a barbecue wafted past her.

On a sunny day in Invercargill Rapid Relief Team members cooked lunch for Southland Hospital staff to thank them for their hard work during the past six months as they dealt with the Omircon wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To be recognised by the community. And all the trouble everyone has gone through. It’s wonderful,” Meulenbroek said.

The “significant morale boost” came at a time when Covid numbers were dropping and a sense of normalcy was returning to the wards,” she said.

Rapid Relief Team (RRT) Invercargill leader Hugh McGaveston said that after observing media reports about the pressure Southland Hospital staff were under, he and his team wanted to thank them for their amazing work.

“These guys work incredibly hard.”

One team of volunteers – business owners and employees from the community – set up their tented kitchen early in the morning to cook breakfast for the night staff coming off duty; with some of the volunteers heading off to their day jobs after.

Another team put on a lunch – with burgers, salads and even cake for dessert – and by the end of the day they had fed just under 1000 people.

Perioperative charge nurse manager Sara Bain said staff were appreciative of the recognition and in departments where team members couldn’t take time off, one person went downstairs to collect meals for everyone else.

In her own department, Bain said high rates of sickness had lead to more surgeries being cancelled, which was the last thing staff wanted.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Rapid Relief Team Invercargill leader Hugh McGaveston, middle, with volunteers Matthew Malcolm, left, and Lily Simmons were among the team who cooked for Southland Hospital staff.

“It’s been highly stressful for staff. It’s upsetting,” she said.

Her team had been thinking outside the box, covering extra shifts and helping other departments where they could, Bain said, but they’d also been making sure to look after each other while everyone was tired.

Southland Hospital medical director Dr Adam McLeay said while it was good to acknowledge the hard work staff had put in under difficult circumstances, the meals were extra special because the acknowledgement came from the community.

“This is different. It’s nice to feel appreciated,” he said.

General manager Simon Donlevy was grateful to RRT for recognising staff who had gone “above and beyond” dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 over the past six months.

The offer for the lunch and breakfast had come out of the blue and management were delighted to take RRT up on it, he said.