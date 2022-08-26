$1m ad campaign doomed to fail until low pay addressed, care advocate says

A $1 million advertising campaign promoting a “rewarding and fulfilling” career in the care and support sector is unlikely to boost numbers in the depleted workforce while low pay, uncertain hours and no paid breaks remain, unions and advocates say.

The sector is haemorrhaging staff – and particularly home and community employers, who are funded to provide personal care to disabled or vulnerable elderly people who live in their own homes.

An estimated 20% of the 20,000-strong workforce left the sector for good as a result of Covid-19, Home and Community Health Association chief executive Graeme Titcombe said.

Employers were required to stand down workers who were over 70-years-old or who were immunocompromised at the peak of the pandemic, and most of them didn’t return.

About 1200 workers were unwilling to comply with the Government’s vaccine mandate.

The “life-changing careers” campaign aims to attract more men and younger people to the sector, which is predominantly over 50 and female, Careerforce manager of marketing, communications and insights Paul Williams said.

An advertising campaign promoting the care and support sector aims to increase diversity in the workforce.

A live rolling counter on the site’s landing page reveals there are “2686 care and support jobs currently available now”, and a tagline “the life you change might be your own”.

Career pathways include working in disability support, home and community, mental health and addiction, residential aged care, social services and peer support, and youth work.

A multi-choice quiz, “are you the sort of person who’d make a good support worker?”, has had over 12,000 participants, Williams said.

The website has attracted 142,052 visitors and had 275,433 page views to date, but Williams couldn’t say how many new recruits had signed up in response to the campaign.

“This won’t be achieved by a one-off campaign, and to fundamentally re-balance this workforce is a multi-year journey, and so our hope is that we can keep this campaign alive into future years.”



Disabled woman Matty Angel, who presented a petition to the Government’s health select committee asking for an inquiry into the in-home care and support sector, said the campaign would not be effective until the core issues of low pay and monitoring of services were addressed.

“A campaign bringing people into a broken system will just see them burn out and leave, requiring more people to replace the ones leaving and will not be a sustainable model.”

Angel’s petition attracted over 600 signatures and many people from the disabled community and their relatives shared their horror stories for the submission.

Titcombe said the association fully supported the advertising campaign but remained “frustrated” over the Government’s slow action to address long-standing issues.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch woman Matty Angel addressed MPs over what she says is a broken system of home care and support.

Support workers were leaving the sector for roles in hospitals, where they could earn more, he said.

He said a “paltry” 3% increase in the legislated pay rates for support workers from July 1 would do nothing to address staffing shortages.

The campaign website says care and support workers can earn up to $27 an hour thanks to the historic 2017 pay equity settlement.

The 3% increase has taken the top rate to $27.81 an hour, for those who have a level 4 qualification.

But Public Service Association (PSA) national assistant secretary Melissa Woolley said on average support workers would have a level 2 qualification and earn $23.70 per hour.

“The gains of the 2017 agreement have been eroded because back then the rates were substantially higher than the minimum wage. Now they’re not.”

The minimum wage in New Zealand rose to $21.20 this year, while the living wage – the minimum “a worker needs to pay for the necessities of life and participate as an active citizen in the community” – has been set at $23.65 per hour.

Woolley said a major issue for its 17,000 in-home care workers was uncertainty of hours.

Employers can change hours of work with just a three-week notice period required.

The union has raised the problem with the government for many years, Woolley said.

“Anecdotally, members have told us they are leaving the sector – yes it is about burnout, but it is also about how the companies sometimes treat them.

“PSA members are telling us they don’t want to take leave because they are worried their clients won’t get support.”

Te Whatu Ora’s (Health New Zealand) Mark Powell told the health select committee a taskforce had been established to “accelerate the need for a better trained workforce in priority areas while national strategic workforce initiatives are being implemented”.