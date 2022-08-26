Monkeypox medicine expected to be available next month

Symptoms, signs and the origin of the monkeypox virus explained.

Monkeypox medicine tecovirimat is expected to be available in New Zealand from late-September.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced on Friday the Government had secured 504 courses of the medicine, which would be free to treat those with monkeypox.

“While New Zealand doesn’t currently have any active cases of monkeypox, and the risk of widespread transmission is low, it is important we are prepared,” Verrall said.

“Sometimes people with the virus experience painful lesions and some people may require hospital-level care. This medicine will help those people.”

Earlier this month, the fourth case of monkeypox was confirmed in New Zealand. The person had recently returned from overseas and was isolating in Te Waipounamu (South Island) region.

Most people with monkeypox were able to isolate at home and recover without issue, but having access to the medicine would provide better support to those who could be impacted more seriously, Verrall said.

Additionally, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) is working with Pharmac to secure a supply of a smallpox vaccine known as Imvanex or Jynneos, which is effective against monkeypox.

AP A fourth case of monkeypox was confirmed in New Zealand earlier this month. (File photo).

The Public Health Agency and Te Whatu Ora had taken a holistic approach ranging from prevention and preparation messaging, testing availability, contract tracing and providing support to those who contract monkeypox and need to isolate, Verrall said.

Testing for monkeypox is available at sexual health or family planning clinics as well as a general medical practice. The test is a quick swab of any skin lesions and/or a throat swab.

There is limited global supply of the vaccine and distribution was being prioritised to those countries experiencing outbreaks, which New Zealand currently isn't, Verrall said.

Lea Suzuki/AP Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) is working with Pharmac to secure a supply of a smallpox vaccine known as Imvanex or Jynneos, which is effective against monkeypox. (File photo).

Monkeypox is not as contagious as other diseases, such as measles or Covid-19, but staying home and self-isolating once symptoms develop is still crucial, Verrall said.

“Many illnesses can cause similar symptoms, so it may not be monkeypox, but it’s important to get help.”

Monkeypox can be passed from person to person through close physical, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has monkeypox, via skin-to skin contact; direct contact with the skin rashes, lesions, scabs or bodily fluids of someone with monkeypox and touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with a monkeypox rash.