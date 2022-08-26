Health Minister inspects concept plans for Nelson Hospital rebuild

Minister of Health Andrew Little and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack discuss the planned rebuild of Nelson Hospital.

The planned multimillion-dollar redevelopment of Nelson Hospital is “heading in the right direction”, says Health Minister Andrew Little.

After looking over the concept plans for the rebuild in Nelson on Friday, Little said the detailed business case for the project was due to go before a subcommittee of the board of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand in September.

Members of that subcommittee may have questions or require extra information.

“But I would expect a decision to follow within a matter of weeks or a small number of months,” Little said. “So my expectation is that, providing we get the decisions following next month's meeting, then a start on the project will be made – as I indicated – before the election next year.”

READ MORE:

* Nelson Hospital rebuild gets priority in Budget boost

* Hospital of the future on track for 2030 completion

* Nelson Hospital rebuild to start this term: Health Minister Andrew Little



Braden Fastier/Stuff Minister of Health Andrew Little looks over concept drawings for the planned redevelopment of Nelson Hospital with Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, left, and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Nelson Marlborough interim district director Lexie O'Shea.

After the subcommittee made its decision, the project would go before Little and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

“When it comes to me and the Minister of Finance, it's pretty much we get a recommendation that is very well considered, all the details have been confirmed,” Little said. “So, we would have to have a pretty good reason not to approve what is recommended to us. Our decision is really an approval to draw down some funding.”

Once that funding was “signed off”, contractors could be commissioned to start work.

In 2021, it was disclosed the redevelopment could cost $713 million.

On Friday, Little said he did not know where “things are at” in relation to the latest plans but like other building projects, “cost escalation is just a reality”.

“I think we're preparing for the fact that things will be more expensive than we might have thought two to three years ago when the original plan started,” he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Concept drawings for the planned redevelopment of Nelson Hospital show the project is earmarked to be completed in phases.

Once the Government committed to the rebuild, it was committed to the funding.

“It might happen in a couple to three tranches but once we make the decision ... we're committed to the project.”

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the first tranche was included in the 2022 Budget, when the project was earmarked to receive a slice of $1.3 billion in capital funding for new and existing hospital infrastructure projects.

“So we know that there's that funding there for things like the planning and consenting and also the earthworks that are going to be needed for that first piece because the actual build will go on a piece of land behind where the existing buildings are,” Boyack said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little, left, with Nelson MP Rachel Boyack meet Nelsonians Ollie and Fiona Evans with 2-month-old Mae as they help volunteers from the Cancer Society with the Daffodil Day street appeal on Friday.

The concept drawings that Little and Boyack were shown outline a proposal to construct a new building on what is now the parking area near Tipahi St in the first phase of the project.

Boyack said the intention was for space to be leased from Nelson College at the Broads Fields to be used for temporary parking.

“That's all in train so that that build can go up and then once that's been completed, the George Manson [building] ... will come down.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Minister of Health Andrew Little says the planned redevelopment of Nelson Hospital is heading in the right direction.

In 2020, a Government stocktake of hospitals nationwide found the George Mason building – for which Nelson City Council had issued an earthquake-prone building notice – to be in the worst condition of any in the country. Built in 1960, the 6863sqm block had fire separation issues, a likelihood of asbestos and seismic restraint issues.

Boyack said it was exciting to see the progress with the project. The drawings, while still an artist's concept, made the project “really real for people”.

As the “biggest capital project in a generation” for Nelson, consideration was already being given to the workforce that would be required.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Minister of Health Andrew Little and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack walk along Trafalgar St in Nelson on Friday after helping the Cancer Society with its Daffodil Day street appeal.

Senior public servants and economic leaders had been talking to schools about the need for skilled tradespeople, Boyack said.

“There's going to be some amazing job opportunities.”

Little said workforce requirements for the new Dunedin Hospital project had been considered two to three years in advance with discussions about getting more people into apprenticeships and “working out with the local businesses how we build that workforce”.

While he was in Nelson, Little was also given a briefing on the health response to the extreme weather event that hit the Nelson-Tasman region last week.

“I know the health services really stepped up,” Little said, adding that prescriptions were flown by helicopter to some people who were cut off by flooding or slips.

Support for people affected by the event included free GP visits for flood-related healthcare, including mental health and free pharmacy dispensing for flood-related health treatment.