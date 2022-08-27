New Zealand starts global blood donation campaign to draw 50,000 units

Jessica Gwyn is supported by her husband Ethan Gwyn as she gives blood for the first time.

In Wellington's Blood Service office in Newtown, rows of people recline as their blood pumps quietly into monitors.

These people are some of the first in the world to take part in a global blood donation campaign, in an effort to draw a potentially record-breaking 50,000 blood units across the globe in a single day.

It comes as the NZ Blood Service says it needs more than 38,000 new donors in the next 12 months to meet demand for blood and blood products as the flow-on effects of the pandemic start to bite blood stocks.

Part of Saturday's event, its co-organiser Mubina Merchant said, was about raising awareness of the importance of donating blood.

“With Covid-19 there’s been a reduction of blood supply. It’s running low,” Merchant said.

One of those giving blood for the first time in Wellington on Saturday was Jessica Gwyn, of Silverstream in Upper Hutt, who was supported by her recent husband Ethan Gwyn.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff One blood donation can save up to three people’s lives.

The pair held hands as Jessica’s blood was pumped into a bag. Jessica said she and Ethan had met Merchant at a market earlier this year, where Merchant was trying to spread the word about the global blood drive and Jessica thought, ‘why not’.

Ethan, who had recently got a tattoo, fell outside the detailed eligibility criteria to donate blood but drove in with Jessica to be there for the occasion.

Jessica said the thought of donating was scarier than the event itself, with several experienced blood donation staff guiding donors through the process as it was happening.

Sarah Field, the donor relation team leader for the NZ Blood Service, said every day 83 New Zealanders need blood or blood products due to unforeseen emergencies.

One blood donation – about 470 millilitres of blood – can save up to three people’s lives due to it being separated into red cells, plasma and platelets, which are used to treat different types of patients.

The Blood Service needs to have more than 4500 appointments each week to meet ongoing demand.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mubina Merchant is a representative of the social justice charity Who is Hussain, which is behind the blood drive.

But with only 4% of the eligible donor population actually donating in New Zealand, every bit to close the gap helps.

The normally Monday-Friday Wellington Blood Service headquarters had opened especially on a Saturday to accommodate the global blood drive event organised by the social justice foundation Who is Hussain, which operates in 90 cities worldwide.

Merchant, a locally-based representative of the Who is Hussain group, said events were happening across Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch as part of the drive involving 20 countries and six continents to break a world record for collecting the most blood donations in one day.

Other cities taking part include San Francisco, Paris, Hong Kong and Bangalore.

“What better way to give back where you can have one person saving three people’s lives?” she said.