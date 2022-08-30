New 450-space car park for Christchurch Hospital delayed another year

Work has started on hospital car park on the corner of St Asaph St and Hagley Ave but is not expected to be finished until the end of 2023.

Further delays in the new 450-space car park for Christchurch Hospital are “disappointing” but not unexpected, say midwives.

The new car park building was meant to be finished by the second half of this year, but now developer Ngāi Tahu Property says it will not be finished until the end of 2023.

Karen Gray, an organiser for midwives union Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service, said she isn’t holding her breath.

“It’s just disappointing. All health professionals are working under immense pressure across the health sector and this is just another burden and another barrier,” she said.

Construction on the building at the corner of St Asaph St and Hagley Ave began in February but the timeframe for the project to be finished was “adjusted due to a few factors,” including “Covid-related delays and in-ground conditions,” a Ngāi Tahu Property spokesperson said.

“Namely, a delay to the start of construction as well as the general climate in the construction industry at present,” they said.

The car park building is to replace those lost due to the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury is leasing the land to Ngāi Tahu Property for 35 years.

Ngāi Tahu Property will manage the parking building during that period and ownership will be transferred to Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury after then. Ngāi Tūāhuriri is investing into the partnership alongside Ngāi Tahu Property.

Gray said the lack of parking continues to affect midwives employed at the hospital, along with self-employed midwives and their clients.

“Employed midwives work shifts and some come in an hour before their shift to get a car park within one kilometre of the hospital.”

Gray said there were about 10 parks available for acute response health providers including self-employed midwives or lead maternity carers, but it is on a first in, first served basis.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods announces land has been set aside to build a new car parking building near Christchurch Hospital.

“Just because you have a person in an acute situation doesn't mean there is going to be a car park available for you, so that is a concern.”

“Women are missing out on seeing their midwives in hospital for the non-acute stuff just because it's too hard for the midwife to find a park.”

While she supports the new car park building, Gray has little confidence in it being built by the new date.

“I think people have just given up.”

A spokesperson for the Public Service Association (PSA) said members they had spoken to had found alternative parking or other ways of commuting to work.

“Eleven years on from the earthquakes and Cantabrians have got on with life and accepted that a lot has changed and have adjusted,” they said.

Christchurch Hospital currently has 952 dedicated staff car parking spaces, a 200-space public car park in Deans Ave and 35 metered parks, seven drop-off and 10 mobility parks outside the Waipapa building on the Christchurch campus.

The cost for staff parking is $54.74 per fortnight for 24/7 access, with a reduced fee or no cost for those parking later in the day or evening only.

But there is a waiting list.

There are 285 staff on the waiting list for 24/7 parking and 411 staff waiting for late afternoon/evening parking, said Pauline Tootell, an acting general manager at Te Whatu Ora Waitaha.