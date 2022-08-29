Government and employers in stand-off over community nurse pay

Members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) held a public rally calling for better pay for primary health nurses in Christchurch on Monday.

Nurses in GPs, aged care homes, Plunket and iwi health centres who work to keep patients well – and out of our over-stretched hospitals – are voting with their feet and leaving for Australia as their pay lags behind their hospital colleagues.

Registered nurse Kirsten Barnes works at Christchurch’s 24-Hour Surgery, an urgent care practice, and says demand is so high she is constantly being asked to work extra shifts due to short-staffing and staff illness.

Barnes, who is a member of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), said an indicative offer of a 2.78% pay increase was insulting, and she had voted against accepting it.

“I have had enough of being a nurse.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Urgent care registered nurses Contessa Popata, left, and Kirsten Barnes, with daughter Mackenzie Perry, 4, at the public rally on Oxford Tce in Christchurch on Monday.

Primary health nurses and NZNO members held rallies in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch on Monday to call for better pay.

Community nurses are paid under collective agreements with employers, including GPs, district nursing, aged care and Māori health providers, Plunket, and Family Planning.

But they are paid 10 to 25% less than nurses employed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand in public hospitals.

NZNO industrial officer for community nurses Danielle Davies said members were asked to vote on an indicative offer made by the employers. The vote closes on September 5.

The pay range under the current agreement was $26.14 to $36.02, compared to $28.68 to $42.55 per hour for nurses employed by Te Whatu Ora doing comparable work, she said.

Riccarton Clinic owner, GP and GenPro deputy chairperson Angus Chambers said employers were “absolutely in favour of pay parity between primary and secondary care colleagues” but were constrained by the Government’s funding of the sector.

This year the Government provided an annual 2.78% increase to capitation funding for GPs, which dictated what they could offer nurses, Chambers said.

Other options to fund pay increases for nurses – such as putting up patient fees, paying other staff less, or leaving owners or investors to bankroll them – were problematic, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff NZNO industrial adviser Danielle Davies and 24-Hour Surgery registered nurse Denise Moore, right, call for better pay for primary care nurses.

Chambers said four nurses employed at his practice had left to take up roles in Australia in the past six weeks.

Christchurch-based primary health care nurse Denise Moore said the continued loss of nurses would affect the health care people received in the community.

She said she did not blame nurses for leaving primary health care for better pay “because it is hard to make ends meet on our wages”, but it did make things worse for those who remained because “the hours are already long and arduous”.

Barnes said people were facing five-hour long waits to see a doctor at the 24-Hour Surgery.

More people were seeking care at urgent care centres as wait times for GPs could be weeks long.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Community nurses and members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation hold a public rally on Oxford Tce, Christchurch, on Monday. Other rallies were held in Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga to call for pay parity with hospital colleagues.

Registered nurse Gina Chaffey works at a Māori Health provider in Tairawhiti and said she would never leave her role, but questioned why the pay gap for nurses working in primary health or for iwi was “so big”.

“Meeting the needs of my people is always paramount, and they depend on me. But ... the Government needs to step up and meet its obligations under te Tiriti [of Waitangi].”

Pay parity with Te Whatu Ora nurses would be a step towards equality for Māori nurses, she said.

“Like them, we studied for our nursing degrees, and we go way beyond the call of duty every day. It just isn’t right that the Government funds one group of nurses more than another.”

Urgent care nurse Contessa Popata said demand had been so high she felt unable to provide the level of care she would like to.

She’d had to cut her contribution to KiwiSaver to ensure she had enough income to cover her living costs each week, as her pay had not kept pace with rising inflation.

Massey University professor of nursing Jenny Carryer, who is a member of the Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand, said a historical hierarchy of health professionals – with those in hospital-based care at the top – had resulted in an unjustified pay disparity.

Nurses and other health professionals in the community required the same high degree of skill and knowledge, and worked just as hard as those in hospitals, Carryer said.

She wanted one collective agreement covering all nurses, with the same pay and conditions, irrespective of employer, but said this would be difficult to achieve.

“Investing in nursing pays dividends. It’s not a cost, it’s an investment.”