Administration error leaves Nelson cancer patient with two years to live

When a Nelson man didn't hear any results after having a tumour removed, he assumed 'no news was good news'.

He didn't know he was meant to have a follow-up appointment. If he had, he would have learnt he had bladder cancer.

But an administration error meant the appointment was never booked and he never learned the results from samples and his cancer went unchecked for more than a year.

Now, the man in his 60s is facing a terminal diagnosis, and has been given two years to live.

READ MORE:

* Public health champion pleads for rebuild of prevention efforts

* Woman with advanced cancer not given abnormal test result by Corrections for years

* Man's cancer went undetected after 'poor' treatment by Northland DHB - watchdog



“This may have been preventable had the man received timely follow-up and appropriate treatment,” the deputy Health and Disability Commissioner wrote in a report released on Monday.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Nelson Marlborough (formerly Nelson Marlborough District Health Board) chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said they had failed the patient.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Minister of Health Andrew Little and Nelson MP Rachel Boyack discuss the planned rebuild of Nelson Hospital.

“There is a mantra in health, ‘first do no harm’ unfortunately in this case, we did harm,” he said.

“We acknowledge that in 2019 we failed this man, as our systems did not inform him of his result or secure the necessary follow-up after his biopsy.”

The commissioner report was in response to a complaint by the man and his daughter, who reported her father felt “extremely disappointed and let down by the system”.

“As you can imagine, going from a 70% chance of needing no further treatment to a terminal diagnosis with a two-year survival rate, this ‘mishap’ has cost my father many good years on his life and is completely reprehensible.”

The patient first visited his GP in January 2019 after noticing blood in his urine, amongst other symptoms, and was found to have a high-grade non-invasive tumour on his bladder.

In February, he was seen by a urologist and a further tumour was identified, and in March he had surgery at Nelson Hospital.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff After surgery at Nelson Hospital the patient was never sent a follow-up appointment.

After the surgery, samples of the tumours were sent for analysis, the patient was sent home, and the urologist made a note requesting a follow-up appointment in two to three weeks to discuss the results.

But, the report found, staff in the Day Stay Unit didn’t email the follow-up instructions to the urology team.

“Despite the clear plan set out ... the follow-up appointment with [the urologist] was never arranged.”

When the results came back it showed the tumours “were cancerous and were likely to grow rapidly and spread”.

The patient was never told this, and he told the commissioner that because he never received an appointment card he assumed everything was OK.

In April 2020, he returned to his GP with further symptoms and was referred back to the urologist, who documented that the patient was “lost to follow-up”.

The patient was eventually diagnosed with terminal high-grade muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The urologist told ACC the patient “has a much worse chance of survival”, because 70% of patients would respond to immunotherapy and require no further treatment, the report said.

The report found the Nelson Marlborough Health failed to have a “robust system” to minimise the risk of errors, and had breached the patient’s rights by failing to provide him with results.

The report noted that Nelson Marlborough Health had taken several steps to improve its administration processes, but further recommended the patient be sent a written apology, and that Nelson Marlborough Health outline the progress it had made in changing the processes, monitor its new system for referrals in the electronic system, and consider further changes to make sure patients know they need a follow-up.

It also reminded the urologist of the importance of ensuring he discussed results with patients.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Nick Baker said they failed the patient.

On Monday, Baker said the patient had been sent an apology.

“We are truly sorry for the harm and trauma caused.”

The practices in the Day Stay Unit had since been reviewed, he said.

“Since 2019, we have implemented manual processes such as visual stickers for patient charts to identify those requiring follow-up.”

They had also introduced software that automatically uploaded notes to clinical records and alerted administration staff of the need for follow-ups.

The systems would continue to be monitored and refined, he said.

“Our administration teams do a phenomenal job. They work with imperfect systems, with many moving parts, that do not always link when arranging appointments and clinics, co-ordinating people, resources, diagnostics and testing.”