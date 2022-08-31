More than 1300 midwives take Ministry of Health to court over work conditions

Southland midwife Tash Baillie says New Zealand’s maternity care system is recognised globally, but needs to be protected for midwives to continue delivering high levels of care.

More than 1300 Kiwi midwives are filing a class action against the Ministry of Health today.

Midwives say the ministry has breached two settlement agreements aimed at improving pay and working conditions.

The ministry says it’s made significant investments in the sector.

The College of Midwives will file a class action on behalf of the community midwives in the Wellington High Court, claiming that the ministry breached contract.

Heath Minister Andrew Little said “midwives have been let down twice with commitments having been made and not honoured. It is no surprise they are considering court action”.

The college previously reached two settlement agreements in 2017 and 2018 – which included designing a new contract model – after taking the ministry to court in 2015 for discrimination on the basis of sex.

There is still no new contract model.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said the Government recognised that there were challenges in midwifery and had made significant investment in the sector.

However, it was not appropriate to comment on the claim, the spokesperson said.

College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said Lead Maternity Carers hold individual contracts with the ministry and don’t have the right to negotiate terms and conditions.

Breakfast Suzi Hume says around 200 to 300 more midwives are needed around the country (Video first published on July 8)

Funding increases have to be signed off by cabinet, and community midwives were still working under a contract model from the 90’s, Eddy said.

Southland midwife, Tash Baillie, who’s joined the claim, said this was about protecting the future of midwifery.

“Recruitment, retention and recognition – that’s all we want.”

She’s watched her colleagues leave the profession as they deal with the “high stress job with unpredictable hours that’s not recognised by the Government”.

Community midwives were jumping in to help core midwives in the hospital because of staffing issues and vice versa, but the amount of work required from LMCs “to keep things ticking over” was growing, Baillie said.

As the workforce shrinks, they’re travelling longer distances to get to mums and there aren’t enough locums for anyone to take a decent break.

“We’re trying our best to reduce the chances of burnout, but there’s minimal time off.”

Training more midwives has been slow, Baillie said, partly because the expensive degree requires trainees to put their lives on hold with no full-time income for four years; and partly because they’re exposed to the on call nature of the job from the beginning.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy says legal action is not a decision that’s been taken lightly and that it’s frustrating that things have got to this point. [File photo]

The Health New Zealand spokesperson said initiatives were under way to grow the workforce and the budget for community midwives had been increased by $7.5 million per annum this year.

The Government has announced more than $300 million since 2020, to be delivered incrementally, to pay all midwives more effectively, to cover Covid-19 costs and to fund workforce initiatives.

While the disruption caused by Covid-19 could not be underestimated, Eddy said the college decided to take legal action because of the ministry’s history of breaches, the health reforms and uncertainty.

The ministry will now be given time to file a defence before the case is heard.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Minister of Health Andrew Little says he expects Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health to make improving pay and work conditions for midwives a priority.

Little said he had made it clear to Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health that to improving remuneration and working conditions for midwives was a priority.

The government remained committed to resolving the matters raised by the New Zealand College of Midwives and he and associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall had met with the college in August, Little said.

“It was a constructive meeting, and we await advice on next steps to progress the settlement agreement.”