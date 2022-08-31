Editorial: Te Whatu Ora needs to open the shutters if it's serious about improving healthcare

This is an editorial written for the Dominion Post newspaper.

OPINION: It’s a terrible sign when healthcare workers have no idea what’s going on in the system that governs what they do. And when that system is at breaking point, secrecy looks incredibly suspect.

Weeks before the health reforms took effect, the Dominion Post voiced the hope that transparency at Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) would be less shaky than the earthquake-prone Hutt Hospital.

Forgive us our scepticism, we wrote then, but history shows us, when centralised organisations laden with faceless bureaucrats are running the show, transparency is the first to go, followed by accountability.

And here we are, two months in – with chairperson Rob Campbell defending the decision to keep board meetings away from the public. He has no interest in providing ”occupational therapy for journalists”.

Aside from the fact that comment will have earned Campbell no love with the hordes of occupational therapists who now work in his new system, any journalist who’s been to a district health board meeting would argue there’s very little therapy involved – occupational or otherwise.

In fact, the data on emergency department wait times, appointment wait times and the state of the country’s midwifery workforce that lived in DHB agendas would be more likely to trigger anxiety and stress, given the statistics have been bad for so long and are now the worst they have ever been.

These agendas and the public meetings were bread and butter for health reporters around the country – providing a goldmine of unspun data – and Campbell surely knows it.

Publicly, his reasoning is that sensitive matters are being discussed and there’s no legal requirement for the meetings to be public. Sure, you may not have to open the curtains in your house each day, but everyone knows it’s good for your health to let the light in.

So now, unelected board members – many of whom have little to no experience in the health sector – are deciding what to do with the billions of dollars that dictate the care we as New Zealanders get when we’re at our most vulnerable.

Who hasn’t been sitting in a doctor’s waiting room long after their appointment time, wishing things ran more efficiently, or watched their loved one ring a hospital call bell in vain because a ward is short-staffed?

Campbell says he can’t see what all the fuss is about, because the new entity is answering questions. Nothing to see here.

But as we all know, there are countless ways to answer a question – particularly when those answers pass through several pairs of hands. This is why journalists always ask for interviews – and why bureaucrats are rarely found doing them.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Margie Apa, chief executive of Health NZ.

Interviews allow unanswered questions to be asked again – a tactic used countless times at Covid-19 1pm briefings, when responses from health officials were unclear or incomplete.

As this newsroom regularly experiences with written statements from government agencies, questions are not always answered.

Repeated efforts to interview Te Whatu Ora chief executive Margie Apa for a major health investigative series last month were, after 25 days of trying, met with a 1200-word statement, with some questions ignored.

No-one is suggesting a rollback to the district health board system and, yes, it is early days. Things may change. Perhaps this is the quiet huddle to outline the strategy for the new players, before they head back on to the field.

But let’s hope the governing board of Te Whatu Ora has not started as it means to continue – in secret.