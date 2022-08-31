Village site blessed before work starts of $35m project

Ra Dallas gave a blessing at the Hawthorndale Care Village site in Invercargill on Wednesday morning.

Construction of a $35 million specialist dementia care village will start in October in Invercargill.

Hawthorndale Care Village Charitable Trust Working group member Paddy O’Brien was delighted to announce construction was set to begin, which marked another massive milestone for the project, which will be an evolutionary step forward for aged care in New Zealand.

A blessing of the Invercargill, Tay St, site was held on Wednesday morning lead by Ra Dallas.

It’s expected civil work on the Tay St site will take about six months. The village is expected to open in early 2025, and is based on the model by world-leading Dutch dementia village, De Hogeweyk.

It will follow a social rather than a traditional institutional model of care, allowing residents to live as normal a life as possible, exercising choice over their daily lives.

O’Brien said whilst funds for the initial $35 million cost of the project had been met, due to inflation and building costs it was expecting to have to go back to the community for an additional $2 million in the coming months.

Nurses from Otago University and the Southern Institute of Technology would be trained on the Dutch model of care to work at the village, he said.

People looking to enquire about securing a space at the village could begin getting in touch with Calvary Hospital, he said, as patients there would have “first right” to places.

Further wait lists would be released as the project got closer to completion, he said.

He described the blessing as a “watershed moment” for the project.

Construction project manager Nick Hamlin, of Maxis Projects, said they would be holding a public meeting to invite local builders and supporting tradespeople to hear more about the project and to register their interest.

Contracts will be split into civil, residential and commercial construction.

The Hawthorndale project is expected to generate 300 jobs during its construction phase and once open create 11 new jobs and retain 87 jobs from the Calvary Hospital transition.

Calvary Hospital manager Margaret Brown said she was thrilled that all the hard work was paying off.

“The village will be an asset to our community. It is an innovative approach to aged care and will have far greater outcomes for older people, especially people with dementia,” she said.