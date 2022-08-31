New health authority accused of 'operating in secret' over closed-door meetings

Te Whatu Ora board chairman Rob Campbell defends move to exclude the public and journalists from its board meeting, or read board papers.

Patient advocates worry their voices will be silenced in the new health system, with no clear avenue for public submissions and fears bureaucratic spin has reached new heights.

Rob Campbell, chairperson of the two-month-old Crown entity, Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ (HNZ), has this week been defending a decision to keep media and the public out of board meetings – a move Health Minister Andrew Little says he’s comfortable with.

Gastroenterologist and former Hutt Valley health board member Dr Richard Stein said it was a “huge entity that’s operating in secret”.

“[Campbell’s] running this like a corporation ... he can’t operate like this. No-one knows what’s happening,” said Stein, who is also chairperson of Crohn's and Colitis NZ, which advocates on behalf of patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

He is among the many advocates concerned about the removal of public submissions – a district health board feature that allowed any person or group to address the board prior to a public meeting.

Using this mechanism, Stein heard submissions from fired-up mothers endeavouring to save a birthing centre, millionaire philanthropist Chloe Wright and aged-care employees with workplace concerns – all before the watching media.

He was “not aware of any avenues” for how this would be done under the new system.

Kathryn George/Stuff Rob Campbell, chairperson of Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ (HNZ), is defending a decision to keep media and the public out of board meetings. (File photo)

In a statement, HNZ chief executive Margie Apa said locally, people still had the same opportunities to “engage around care in their districts”.

Questioned on how that could be the case when the submission arm was gone, a media liaison for HNZ said patients should approach respective hospitals if there was an issue with their care.

Both Apa and Campbell declined requests to be interviewed.

“We are ensuring our regional and district teams keep us actively aware of the feedback from New Zealanders who, like us, care passionately about Aotearoa’s current and future health services,” Apa said, in the statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Richard Stein, chairperson of Crohn’s and Colitis NZ, believes Te Whatu Ora is “operating in secret”.

But questions remain over how much documentation from the regions the board is seeing.

For example, Te Whatu Ora – Southern, which replaced Southern DHB, did not supply any documents, reports or data to the centralised board ahead of its July meetings, according to a response provided under the Official Information Act (OIA).

A Hutt Hospital clinical staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said transparency had worsened under the new system.

“Half the time you don't know what's going on – you find out what has happened at the end of whatever has happened.”

Asked what it was like on the frontline, the staffer said simply: “It’s been a nightmare.”

Nurses were still leaving as fast as they were being replaced, she said.

“Nothing has really changed, it’s just getting worse ... the public's got a right to know what's going on.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Margie Apa, chief executive of Health NZ, says regional teams are keeping her aware of the feedback from New Zealanders about health services.

Fiona Tolich​, a trustee of health advocacy collective Patient Voice Aotearoa, wanted to see a clear avenue where people had a voice.

Tolich, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy, acknowledged it was still early days. “But as a whole health system, they need to determine what's at the heart of it and to me, that's always the people they are serving.”

The boards of HNZ and Te Aka Whai Ora​ – Māori Health Authority have both voted to make board minutes available a month after the meetings.

The delay was so minutes could be ratified at the following meeting, Apa said.

As a Crown entity, HNZ was “fully committed” to meeting its obligations under Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act, the OIA, the Public Service Act and “through our regular proactive publication of documents”, she said.

When Stuff asked for data relating to the number of patients seen in emergency departments, hospital occupancy, cancer treatment targets, CT and MRI scan targets and discharges from elective surgery, it was told the request would be treated as an OIA.

This data was previously all readily available in DHB meeting agendas.