'Tough' winter for Kiwis as flu cases four times higher than in previous years

The number of flu cases in New Zealand this winter were four times higher than in previous years, a health expert says.

Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre acting chief clinical Dr Anthony Jordan told Breakfast on Wednesday while Covid rates had declined, people should not be complacent as the country went into the warmer months.

Jordan said winter this year was a long and tough one for medical professionals.

“We have to remember that this is our first big winter since the borders were open, so we were expecting it to be a tough winter,” Jordan said.

He said the country saw four times the number of cases of flu than what was seen when in previous years, pre-pandemic.

“So take out the Covid years because borders were closed we weren’t seeing flu, and so that’s pretty big.

“And a part of that is, in part, because we hadn't seen flu in a long time, so it just had so much opportunity to evade immunity and infect us this year.”

Virologist Dr Sue Huang, the principal investigator at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, said Kiwis’ overall level of respiratory illness, including the common cold, was more than twice what it was last year.

The WellKiwis study, a yearly research project that in 2022 involved more than 3000 Wellingtonians, had double the number of people reporting cough, fever, illness, runny nose, sore throat or other respiratory symptoms than in 2021.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan says Covid numbers should plateau through September.

At the peak of the survey, done weekly, the rate of reported illness was 102 per 1000. When people reported symptoms, they were then asked to do a test to see if it was the flu.

The results suggested those surveyed were seven times more likely to have flu than they were pre-pandemic.

Huang said in the past two years, New Zealand had almost no flu.

“When you look at those who tested and had the flu, that’s extremely high,” Huang said.

“This winter is quite a heavy winter, with so much illness going on.”

Jordan said it had been tough all around, with a lot of people getting sick, not just once but a few times this winter.

He said it has been encouraging to see the decline of Covid cases and rates in the country and people should expect numbers to plateau through September.

But there was no telling when the next variant or next wave could hit, he said.

“We know from overseas that we can get subsequent waves, it’s not a seasonal thing, Covid, so we can actually see it re-emerge again. We have got to be really cautious looking overseas to see what develops.”

After two-and-a-half years of Covid-19, New Zealand’s masking rate was higher than overseas, which was a good indication of Kiwis’ attitudes towards the virus, he said.

“People still get it, people don’t want to get sick and people still don’t want to pass anything on to anyone else.”