Lee's new life is within reach after a lifetime wait for gender reassignment surgery

A past procedure gave Lee Bloor the confidence to start wearing short shorts and she can’t wait to have the final operation.

“Half the weight” of a gender transition is off Lee Bloor’s shoulders – and the rest could be lifted far sooner than expected.

The 29-year-old Hamilton woman is awaiting surgery and in 2019 she was told there would be a 40-year wait.

That’s likely to shrink thanks to a Government cash injection for gender-affirming surgeries through the public system.

A specialised service was granted nearly $3 million over four years to provide up to 14 surgeries a year.

READ MORE:

* Gender-affirming surgery not a 'nice to have' but 'absolutely essential'

* Becoming Vanessa: New Zealand's first transgender trailblazer on making history

* Coronavirus: Trans New Zealanders unable to get gender-affirming healthcare



Bloor has been on hormone treatment since her early 20s and has already had one procedure to help with her transition.

The bladder orchiectomy involved the testicles being removed from the scrotum, along with the spermatic cord, and was done in August 2020.

“It’s so good. It was half the weight off my shoulders,” Bloor said.

“I never wore short shorts before that and now in summer it’s the only thing I wear. Because I don’t feel like there is anything to hide.”

Bloor planted her testicles in a pot plant and compares them to “a trophy of accomplishment”.

“There was also some curiosity as to how much was coming out of me ... It was good to see the good, the bad and the ugly as that is what is happening to me.”

After having the procedure, she no longer takes antidepressants.

“I definitely think it’s been this massive weight off my shoulders, knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel. And that it is going to happen in my lifetime.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lee Bloor has been on hormone treatment since her early 20s and says there are “100% no regrets”.

Bloor said there are “100% no regrets” – never even a glimpse.

“Every year they send out an update to make sure you still want to go through with it and I have never thought no.”

She’s awaiting an appointment with the surgeon who will tell her about the procedure. Then there’s some more red tape before gettingthe surgery date.

Bloor said the extra Government funding is a huge help. The cost of a vaginoplasty is between $50,000 and $90,000.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lee Bloor planted her testicles in a pot plant after a having bladder orchiectomy in August 2020.

“I always said before I was 30 I hope to have it done. If I had the money to do it myself I would give my spot to someone else and fund it myself, but at the moment that is not possible.

“It’s a blessing in disguise. I understand there are plenty of things that need addressing, and I don’t believe this is maybe top of the list, but it is still important. It is life-changing, life-saving.”

Bloor, a customer service worker, can’t wait to have the final operation.

“It’s not about anyone else, or for anyone else. It’s not about being sexualised. It’s because every time I go the toilet I am yuck. I just try not to look.

“When I am in the shower I worry if anyone can see me. It’s not being paranoid, it’s an insecurity. Because if someone accidently saw me without my knowledge I would be trying to hide.”

She expects some gender dysphoria to linger.

“There will always be some self-doubt but having the operation will make it a lot easier. And hopefully it will become more of an afterthought - especially when going to the toilet, because I won’t be reminded what genitalia I have.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff There are 359 patients on the waitlist for first specialist assessment for gender-affirming surgery.

There were 359 people waiting for a first specialist assessment for gender-affirming surgery as of September 7, a Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand spokesperson said.

Almost 60 of them were being considered for surgery while another 300 were waiting for an assessment.

“This genital surgery is provided by one private surgeon in Wellington who is qualified to perform these highly specialised surgeries,” the spokesperson said.

And while Te Whatu Ora is trying to deliver as much elective care as possible, the ongoing pressures of winter and Covid-19 mean some treatments – including gender-affirming surgery – may need to be postponed.

There are three main steps for patients that need to be completed between having an assessment and surgery: hair removal treatment, a psychological readiness assessment and confirmation they meet surgical criteria.