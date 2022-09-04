Dismissive doctors and diagnosis delays worsening endometriosis suffering

New research has revealed people suffering from endometriosis are waiting nearly nine years on average for a diagnosis.

Many women are enormously relieved to discover endometriosis is the cause of their suffering after often long delays in diagnosis and treatment of the chronic disease, a study has found.

Fifty New Zealand women took part in the in-depth survey, part of a University of Canterbury project, which revealed shortcomings in the way endometriosis was treated and understood.

Study co-author Katherine Ellis said following long delays and upsetting interactions with medical professionals, the majority of women said they felt relief upon diagnosis.

“They were finally able to understand their pain and prove that they weren’t making it up.”

READ MORE:

* Calls for public health apology to endometriosis sufferers

* Women with endometriosis forced to seek 'unaffordable' private care

* 'I was curled up in a ball, I was inconsolable, I was crying': Living with endometriosis



The study also showed wide variability in the effectiveness of treatment. For example, 80% of women in the study were prescribed hormonal contraception, but only quarter found it effective and many experienced negative side effects.

Ellis said the study illustrated that New Zealand’s health system needed to put more resources into appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

Yuris Alhumaydy/Unsplash Endometriosis causes chronic pain among many sufferers. (File photo)

“We need more specialists, we need more beds to be able to effectively get these women into surgery, which is the best treatment we have available.”

Diagnosis of endometriosis was often frequently delayed placing a burden on patients and those who care about them, the study found.

“That really long journey of trying to get a diagnosis,” Ellis said.

“A lot of patients had been through quite a few GPs before they started to chug their way through the system.”

The biggest reason for the delay was the fact a definitive diagnosis of endometriosis was available only through surgery and examination of excised tissue, the study found.

“Surgery is expensive, onerous for many women to access and traumatic to the body.”

Researchers estimate at least 100,000 New Zealand women have the condition.

“It was evident that many of the endometriosis patients were in a pathological state of pain which manifested in a variety of ways, including increased sensitivity, spasms, fatigue, nausea, as well as continuous and stabbing pains in multiple areas of the body.”

The study said many women had “challenges” convincing others, including clinicians of the severity of the pain.

Samo Trebizan/123rf Researchers estimated at least 100,000 New Zealand women have the condition. (File photo)

“Pain was no longer just during my period, it was constant,” one survey respondent said. “I started struggling with pain during sex, recurring UTIs, bladder spasms, fatigue, headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

“Seeing as I had been dismissed by GPs in my younger years, I never mentioned it to my current GP.”

The study concluded the most common (88%) feeling patients felt after getting their endometriosis diagnosis through laparoscopic surgery was relief.

“This reaction is emblematic of the difficulty involved in the journey an endometriosis patient often must go through to obtain this diagnosis.

“There are few other diagnoses where the disease is both chronic and incurable, where so many patients' first reaction is relief that at least they were not making it up.”

As one respondent in her mid-to-late 20s said: “The surgery was not for nothing, that I might feel a bit better and that I would not look like a hypochondriac any more.”

What is ‘endo’?

Endometriosis is a disease where sufferers have endometrial glands and stroma outside the uterus.

Symptoms can include: chronic pelvic pain, menstrual pain, pain from sex, urination or defecation, constipation, diarrhoea, cramping, infertility, and more. Endometriosis can also affect fertility.

Treatment may include hormonal medications, laparoscopic surgery (for diagnosis and treatment), pain relief, ultrasound, hysterectomy, botox injections and alternative therapies such as acupuncture.