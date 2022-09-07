Almost 7000 Cantabrians awaiting surgery as 143 operations deferred in a month

Surgeon Frank Frizelle has criticised a "lack of adequate forward planning" by the Government for the cancellation of elective cancer surgeries at Christchurch Hospital. (First published June 4, 2021)

A Canterbury woman who can’t open her mouth properly, bite, or chew hard food since damaging her jaw eight months ago cannot get on a waiting list for surgery.

Cynthia, who did not want her last name published to protect her privacy, said she had been in severe pain and discomfort since damaging her left jaw joint in January.

Are you waiting for surgery? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

“I ... have constant earache and headaches,” she said.

The number of people waiting for planned surgeries in the region has grown by 1500 in the past year, according to Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury.

READ MORE:

* 'I don’t think anyone should go through that': Nelson woman relieved after surgery finally goes ahead

* Cancer patient's operation in Christchurch cancelled as she waited in hospital gown

* Painful waits for surgery grow longer for MidCentral Health patients



Cynthia, who lives in South Canterbury, said she was unable to get an appointment in Christchurch to be evaluated for surgery.

Issues with her jaw began after a car crash in her childhood and led to severe osteoarthritis.

Simply yawning in January caused the joint to slip out of place and tore ligaments.

She saw a physiotherapist and her GP, who referred her to an oral surgeon in Timaru, who in turn referred her to a specialist in Christchurch.

ALEX RONSDORF/UNSPLASH A South Canterbury woman has been waiting since January to get assessed for surgery on her jaw. (Stock image)

A letter seen by Stuff from the Canterbury District Health Board to Cynthia in May says due to long wait times, the waiting list for referrals for such jaw issues was closed indefinitely, and it was recommended she see a private surgeon.

But Cynthia said she could not afford to have the surgery done privately.

She had a very different experience when her right jaw joint needed surgery in 2018.

“My right jaw was damaged the same way and after X-ray, scans and MRI I saw a surgeon in Christchurch. I had a three-month wait and had surgery to pin the joint, so I expected the same process.

“I understand it is quite specialised surgery and Covid has caused some extraordinary times, but it is unbelievably frustrating that there is no plan in place. I’m just put in the bottom of the pile and left in limbo,” she said.

Figures released under the Official Information Act from Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury show 6951 people were waiting for planned surgery, as of June 30.

Of those, 2876 had waited longer than 120 days.

This compared with 5449 people awaiting elective surgery at the same time last year, of whom 1004 were waiting more than 120 days.

Between May 30 and July 3, 143 non-urgent scheduled surgeries were deferred, and it is estimated a further 600 were not scheduled that were supposed to have been.

“Surgeries have been deferred due to our organisation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With high numbers of staff sickness, we had to reduce our service delivery over a period of time to essential services only,” a Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury spokesperson said.

The figures showed 59,300 elective surgeries have been completed in Canterbury since 2019.

The spokesperson said the maxillofacial service – dealing with facial and mouth issues – had five surgeons but surgery for the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), the type needed for Cynthia, was specialised and not all surgeons routinely performed such operations.

“As with other surgical services across the country, we have a significant backlog of patients waiting for surgery. Our focus for some time has been on managing the current wait lists, and unfortunately we have had to cease accepting new cases of jaw joint dysfunction,” she said.

The waiting list had been closed for more than a year.

Alden Williams/Stuff Christchurch surgeon Frank Frizelle says more funding and more staff are needed to clear a surgical backlog.

Christchurch surgeon Frank Frizelle said a lack of resources meant most large public hospitals had stopped seeing follow-up patients, were not doing non-urgent first assessments, and were deferring elective non-urgent surgery.

“We are barely getting by. If you have cancer or are in an emergency, then you will get the surgery you need, but we are struggling to do anything else.”

There was a lack of nurses, operating theatres, surgeons and beds, he said, the nursing shortage a key issue.

Cancelling elective surgeries during the Covid response had exacerbated the backlog.

In July, Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ ordered all 20 districts to give surgical slots to the 7475 patients who had been waiting at least a year by August 31.

A spokesperson said it was unclear yet if Canterbury had met the deadline.

Frizelle said ordering hospitals to schedule appointments did not solve the problem if they were not given the resources needed for surgery.

John McKie, president of the New Zealand Orthopaedic Association,

said the number of people waiting for elective surgery was much worse than the Government figures suggested.

“In Canterbury DHB, less than 30% of patients referred by their GP actually get an appointment to see a surgeon. The unmet need in our population is huge. Just looking at waiting lists won’t tell you the whole story.”

Christchurch GP Dermot Coffey said one in 10 referrals would have been declined before Covid-19 – now one in every three was turned down.