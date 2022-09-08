Doctors call for vaccine u-turn from Pharmac after surge in preventable pneumococcal cases

Very premature Rocky McBeth is one of the few Kiwi kids who've had the 13-strain pneumococcal vaccine, since Pharmac switched to a cheaper 10-strain version in 2017. After a surge in vaccine-preventable cases, doctors are urging Pharmac to switch back.

When drug-buying agency Pharmac switched to a cheaper vaccine covering fewer strains of potentially deadly pneumococcal disease, the health sector was worried.

Some feared it was “a backward step” that would lead to more disease. Others fretted it would disadvantage Māori and Pacific children.

Time has proven them both right.

Five years on from the 2017 switch, cases of a strain covered by the original vaccine – but not its replacement – have soared, and experts are calling on Pharmac to switch back.

But with childhood immunisation rates at historic lows, and new research showing high-risk kids are also missing out, it’s not just the choice of vaccine that is eroding the programme’s effectiveness.

“The immunisation system is pretty broken,” says Māori paediatrician and National Immunisation Taskforce chairman Owen Sinclair.

A bit of history

Pneumococcal disease is caused by the common bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae.

At the more minor end, it can cause localised ear or sinus infections. But if the bacteria gets into the blood, it can kill.

Flu-like aches, pain and fever can rapidly turn to severe pneumonia or meningitis, requiring hospitalisation. Treatment is complicated by high antibiotic resistance.

Wayne Drought/NZPA A pneumococcal vaccine was first added to the childhood immunisation schedule in 2008. (File photo)

Those systemic infections are called invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) – the No 1 global cause of vaccine-preventable deaths in kids under five.

As Sinclair puts it, children with pneumococcal-related meningitis, septicaemia or lung damage “are sick children that are very hard to treat and they do die, unfortunately”.

“It’s not the only infection that we fear, that kills children, but it is one that we don't like at all.”

Which is why, in 2008, New Zealand added a pneumococcal vaccine to its childhood immunisation schedule.

At that time, the vaccine covered seven of the 90+ strains of pneumococcal bacteria. In 2011, that was upgraded to a 10-strain version, called Synflorix, or PCV10.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Between 2014 and 2017 the 13-strain Prevenar13, or PCV13, was given to all Kiwi kids as part of the childhood immunisation schedule. But in 2017, Pharmac switched to a cheaper, 10-strain version.

And in 2014, the programme was upgraded again, to a 13-strain vaccine called Prevenar13, or PCV13.

So far, so logical. But in 2016, Pharmac proposed switching back to the cheaper, 10-strain PCV10. That would free up cash to fund other vaccines.

Consultation documents show “a lot of feedback” expressing concern, including that it was a backward step that would result in increased disease, would disadvantage Māori and Pacific children and undermine confidence in vaccination.

One of the three strains covered by PCV13, but not by PCV10, was called 19A. Pharmac’s immunisation expert subcommittee noted that international data suggested PCV10 provided some indirect protection against 19A.

The experts concluded that either vaccine could be used, but that high-risk kids should get funded PCV13.

But a Paediatric Society submission pointed out there had been 13 cases of 19A in 2014, in pre-school children vaccinated with PCV10.

“Although there is evidence of cross-protection against this serotype​ with PCV10 in the international literature, the NZ data demonstrates breakthrough disease from this serotype can continue.”

Pharmac went ahead anyway, and from 2017, most Kiwi kids have received PCV10. PCV13 remained funded for children with conditions putting them at higher risk.

“Pharmac acknowledges that there may be a small loss in health benefit from the change to PCV10. However, the savings gained from this change and the benefits gained from the widening of access to varicella and HPV vaccines are significant,” the Pharmac consultation response said.

The creep, creep, creep of pneumococcus 19A

Christchurch paediatric infectious disease specialist Tony Walls watched as the case numbers crept up.

When Pharmac switched back to PCV10, a warning threshold was set for 19A cases. If it passed 9.1 cases per 100,000 infants under two, that would trigger further investigation.

That happened in June 2021, when the rate climbed to 13.3 cases per 100,000.

By September 2021, the 12-month rate rose to 17.4 cases per 100,000. That month, Walls co-authored a paper calling for New Zealand to “reconsider its choice of pneumococcal vaccine”.

The paper noted that Belgium also switched from PCV13 to PCV10 in 2017. However, it switched back in 2019, after a sharp rise in 19A cases.

That same year, the World Health Organisation concluded PCV10 does not protect against 19A.

But nothing changed. Now, the 19A case rate has hit a record high of 22.4 per 100,000.

In the first six months of 2022, there were 81 cases of 19A across all age groups, of which 47% were in Māori or Pacific people. Pre-school children suffered 28 serious 19A infections.

Alden Williams/Stuff Paediatric infectious disease specialist Tony Walls and other paediatricians and infectious disease researchers first called in September 2021 for New Zealand to reconsider its pneumococcal vaccine regime.

And a year on, Walls is still calling for change.

“We need to reconsider New Zealand’s pneumococcal immunisation schedule as soon as possible ... PCV10 provides good protection for our children against invasive pneumococcal disease. But we could do better.”

While it’s impossible to say for sure whether the vaccine switch caused the 19A surge, Australia has used the PCV13 vaccine almost continuously and has not seen the same rise in 19A cases, Walls says.

“It does seem that those two things might be linked.”

With rising 19A cases among Māori and Pasifika, Sinclair says “clearly the first thing that should happen is all Māori and Pacific children should get PCV13”. The Paediatric Society suggested that way back in 2016.

Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Nikki Turner also supports a return to PCV13.

“This is concerning – these are severe cases of 19A in young children ... We would like to see the switch back soon.”

Asked if the spike in 19A cases should have sparked faster action, Turner says it would have been useful to switch earlier. However, with small case numbers it can be hard to differentiate between a random rise in cases and a real trend.

Either way, it seems someone is finally listening. Both Turner and Walls are members of Pharmac’s immunisation advisory subcommittee, which has recommended switching back to PCV13 for children under five, with “high priority”.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams says the agency is “working closely with vaccine suppliers in relation to this recommendation” and expects to release more information in coming weeks.

However, Pharmac’s single supplier funding system could prove a stumbling block. Pharmac documents suggest its PCV10 supply contract is locked in until June 2024. Asked whether it could change its pneumococcal vaccine before then, Pharmac failed to respond.

It also refused to say how much it would cost to switch back to PCV13.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff As a high-risk premature baby, Rocky McBeth qualified for the 13-strain PCV vaccine. But when mum Adelle took him to the GP for his jab, they were all set to give him PCV10 instead. New research shows most high-risk kids are missing out on PCV13.

At least the most vulnerable kids are protected against 19A. Right?

When Rocky McBeth had his first pneumococcal vaccine at six weeks, he weighed less than 1kg and hadn’t yet passed his original due date.

His New Plymouth-based mum Adelle​ had a kidney transplant four years earlier and went to Auckland to have Rocky, in anticipation of complications. Delivered at 25 weeks, weighing just 550gm, Rocky’s survival was touch and go.

But at six weeks he was still fighting in the neonatal intensive care unit, so a nurse gave his first childhood vaccinations.

When Pharmac downgraded to the 10-strain vaccine, it took its expert committee’s advice to still fund the 13-strain version for children at higher risk of pneumococcal disease. That includes those with no spleen, those on immunosuppressant drugs, very premature babies and infants with breathing problems and cochlear implants.

So the nurse explained she was giving Rocky PCV13, and that the family should make sure they got that vaccine, not the 10-strain version, when they got Rocky’s later vaccinations through their GP.

So when McBeth returned to New Plymouth and called her GP to book a jab, she asked for PCV13.

When she saw the nurse, syringe at the ready, McBeth again checked that it was PCV13. It was PCV10.

“The nurse was like ‘Oh, oops, I will go back and redraw’.”

McBeth knows of other premature babies who got PCV10 instead of PCV13, because their parents weren’t told to specifically request it. And new research shows they are the norm rather than the exception.

Supplied New research shows some 130,000 high risk children have missed out on getting higher protection pneumococcal vaccines.

Auckland University paediatric research fellow Anna Howe looked at 900,000 children aged from 0-12. About 15% met the high-risk criteria to qualify for either the PCV13 or a 23-strain vaccine.

But only 1-3% of those who qualified actually received them. That means some 130,000 high-risk kids missed out on the best protection.

“In short, the programme isn’t working the way it should,” Howe concludes. “We’re not doing a particularly good job of protecting our high-risk children.”

Children under specialist care, such as infants with no functioning spleen or babies born very early, are among the few being correctly identified as high risk, Howe says.

She says the two-tier system is too complicated and advocates a “fairly urgent” switch back to giving all kids PCV13.

“We just need one programme for all children, but it should be the best programme.”

McBeth also supports universal vaccination with PCV13.

“It's obviously superior coverage – there's a reason that they suggest it. Because it's complicated, because it's different, the babies that need it are missing out. So just having it part of the schedule would help vulnerable babies too.”

Supplied Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Dr Nikki Turner supports a switch back to PCV13 for all children.

So was the switch a gigantic mistake?

Looking back, the 2017 switch from PCV13 back to PCV10 probably was a mistake, Sinclair says. But it’s complicated. Cases of 19A didn’t jump immediately, so it’s possible the strain has become more nasty.

Walls thinks the change was reasonable at the time, as 19A wasn’t a huge issue then.

Turner says there was concern from the start about a potential surge in 19A, but there was evidence that PCV10 provided some protection.

“It’s very difficult to know whether it was a mistake, or whether this is just random chance that 19A is on the increase.”

Asked if it accepted that the switch was a mistake, Pharmac did not answer.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Pasifika communities work together at South Auckland vaccination sites to boost immunisation rates.(Video from October 13, 2021)

Just changing the vaccine isn’t enough

Since Covid, childhood vaccination rates have plummeted to historic lows.

“There’s no point in having the right vaccine if you’re not putting it into the correct children’s arms,” says Sinclair. “The immunisation system is pretty broken, especially for Māori and Pacific.”

Take South Auckland – from April 1 to June 30, 2022, just 34% of Māori 6-month-olds were fully immunised.

Sinclair’s beef with the current system is that families aren't followed up until after the baby has missed a jab.

So a new pilot in Auckland is trying to identify high-risk children at birth and contact them a month later to offer options for their six-week jabs.

“We’re not waiting till they miss it for outreach. We’re getting it done on time. There are some quite signifiant barriers to getting that done, but we’re working very hard to overcome them.”

Sinclair says more work is also needed to restore faith in health services, by expanding the role of trusted Māori organisations such as Ngati Whātua and Te Whānau o Waipareira.

Having more outreach vaccinators and using pharmacists could also help improve coverage rates, he says. But getting accreditation to vaccinate babies is arduous, and he questions whether that’s partly GPs protecting their patch.

Turner, who is also a GP, does not believe patch protection is getting in the way. She’d like to see Well Child/Tamariki Ora services give vaccinations, as they already visit infants for well-child checks.

And while she acknowledges that some childhood vaccination rates have tumbled, she doesn’t think the system is completely broken.

“The vast majority of children are still getting their vaccines on time, appropriately. But we need to do better. We need more support. We need more resourcing.

“Like we did with Covid, we need to engage with communities and families and effectively help them into services.”

But vaccinators also need a vaccine that covers 19A. Walls sums it up simply.

“We need to really re-evaluate which is the best pneumococcal vaccine for New Zealand children, and then be sure that we improve the ways we deliver that vaccine.”