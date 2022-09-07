Covid-19: virus on pause but not gone, says Nelson-Marlborough health chief

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about face masks on domestic flights during a visit to Marlborough on Thursday.

The arrival of spring has been heralded with a fall in Covid-19 numbers, as community cases in Te Tauihu taper off.

But while Covid is waning across the country, the virus was “on pause, but not gone” with modelling suggesting a new wave of cases could arrive after Christmas, Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said.

“It’s been a hard time ... so just enjoy it while you can.”

The number of daily cases being reported in the top of the south had fallen to around 40 to 50, he said.

READ MORE:

* Two years on from our 'immune holiday', it's party time for germs. Here's why

* Covid-19: 2035 new community cases on Tuesday and 273 people in hospital

* Thousands 'getting progressively sicker' as surgeries pushed back further



At the peak of the first Omicron wave in March there were 729 cases in Te Tauihu with 15 people in hospital, while the second Omicron wave peaked at 391 daily cases in July with 13 people in hospital.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Covid cases are tapering off in Te Tauihu and hours at the testing and vaccination centres are being adjusted accordingly. (File photo)

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 54 new cases in Nelson Marlborough, with two people in hospital.

The death toll for the region was sitting at 64.

Baker said the numbers had dropped “dramatically” and health services were being adjusted accordingly, with fewer staff dedicated to managing Covid and shorter hours at the testing and vaccination centres.

“Until something changes cases are likely to keep dropping.”

But, he warned the pandemic was on “a knife-edge”.

“At some point it will tip the other way with the balance shifting in favour of more Covid spread.”

That would happen when new strains emerged, immunity started to wane, and as people began mingling more while taking fewer precautions, with modelling suggesting it more cases could arrive after Christmas.

The falling Covid numbers come as the country emerges from a winter marked by illness.

Baker said because Covid coincided with other winter bugs it had been a tough season, with some coughs and colds still present in the community, along with cases of RSV.

But, if you took Covid out of the mix, the level of influenza and other respiratory illnesses had been reasonably light, he said.

“We have continued to have an incredibly good winter in some ways.”

Public health messages to stop the spread of Covid – such as staying home when sick and mask wearing – had helped reduce the spread of illness in the community.

The reduction in Covid cases nationwide comes as the Government prepares to reconsider the traffic light settings under the Covid-19 protection framework.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The Government will soon consider a shift to the green traffic light under the Covid-19 protection framework.

New Zealand is currently in the “orange” setting, requiring face masks in some indoor locations and public transport.

If the country shifted to green, mask requirements would be removed along with other requirements, except for self-isolation.

Baker said mask wearing had “stood us in good stead” through winter, but with less disease in the community it was “reasonable to be less cautious”.

But, if people were worried or felt vulnerable they could still wear masks.

“Continue to wear masks either as directed or when you think you should – and they don’t have to be the same.”

As new strains emerged people should continue to be cautious about spreading Covid, with those who had already had the virus just as vulnerable as those who hadn’t, he said.

“If you’ve got a bug, no-one wants it.”