Ronald Arbuckle 'wasn't just another Covid statistic'

The Covid-19 pandemic has either directly killed or contributed to the deaths of some 2000 New Zealanders. This story is part of a series of reports to celebrate – and to remember – those lost to the virus. You can read our introductory piece here.

Roslyn Arbuckle was about to head to Waimate to see her father when the phone rang.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

It had been almost a week since Ronald Arbuckle, known as Ron, had tested positive with Covid-19 at his rest home.

Roslyn, who lives in Auckland, asked if she could be with her father if she took all the precautionary measures.

The answer was no.

Ronald Arbuckle’s journey with Covid-19 took many turns. At first the 85-year-old was doing OK, and was able to eat and drink and move around the retirement home.

Then, a couple of days later, near the end of March this year, Roslyn got a call to ask if she consented for her father to go into hospital for aggressive treatment.

While he was there, the family were granted approval to see him on compassionate grounds.

Roslyn’s brother booked a flight from Melbourne to Christchurch and was en route when it happened.

“I was just sitting down, and I got the call that dad had passed,” Roslyn recalls.

“I was angry, I was angry about so many things, because I’d asked them at the beginning if I could come down and be with dad, and they said no. I know it’s not their fault, and I wasn’t angry at them, I was just angry. And I was angry too because my dad died alone without us.

“I thought he was getting better and then suddenly they were telling us that he wasn’t going to make it.”

When they eventually made it to the retirement home they were not allowed to go inside, and all of his belongings were brought outside in boxes due to Covid-19 protocols.

They were also not allowed to see Ron until the day of his funeral. Roslyn, however, says the family are grateful for all the care her father received while at the rest home.

“It just felt so unclosed,” she says.

Ronald Arbuckle’s death certificate shows he was killed by an “overwhelming viral infection”. His dementia was also listed.

Roslyn describes her father as “just a typical Kiwi bloke”.

“He worked really hard, five full days a week and Saturday and Sunday mornings as the street cleaner in Waimate and when he wasn’t working he would be fishing, painting for people or watching us play sport.”

SUPPLIED Ronald Arbuckle’s family want his life remembered.

Roslyn and her father played mixed doubles in badminton together right up until she went on her OE.

Ronald, who left school early, learnt to read, write and swim at the same time his children did.

His wife, who died in 2017, was ill most of Roslyn's life, first with arthritis then lupus followed by heart problems. Through it all, Ron was her main carer.

If you’ve lost a loved one to Covid-19, and you would like to share their story, you can email Stuff at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Roslyn says her father was “quite lost” when she died. They believe now that he had the onset of dementia for a few years, but her death “increased it”.

“But my dad was the kind of guy that would walk 11km a day… apart from dementia, he didn’t have any other underlying conditions.

Roslyn says she’s heard all the “well-meaning sentiments” about how her father had a good, long life and was “nearing the end,” but says there was never going to be a “right time” and will always wish she had more time with him.

“It’s just something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, because there’s no closure. My dad did so much for the community, and we’ve had so many wonderful stories about him, but we haven’t even really celebrated his life in that way.

“Sometimes it’s almost like you don’t want to tell people your family [member] passed away from Covid. It’s not shame... but it’s like what’s wrong with your family [member] that they actually passed away from it... [for] everyone else it’s just a flu or a cold.”

She believes the country has become “desensitised” to Covid deaths. A lot has changed since the days of the televised daily case announcements where people would be “shocked and horrified” if someone had died from the virus.

Kathryn George/Stuff The Covid-19 pandemic has either directly killed or contributed to the deaths of some 2000 New Zealanders.

“These are people with faces and family… just seeing it and just knowing that those families are going through the same thing and just knowing that it’s like a grief but not a normal grief.”

Five months on from her father’s death, Roslyn says she misses her father immensely. She begins to cry when she talks about the conspiracy theories and disinformation spread about the virus.

“I just wish that people would stop … everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but every time someone says something like that, for someone who has lost their family member, it’s terrible.”

She believes it’s important that the families who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19 get to acknowledge them through names and faces “rather than just being another Covid statistic”.

“I hope that next time someone glances at the daily stats and number of deaths that they might just pause for a minute and remember that those numbers translate to real people, who had real lives and are missed every day by the people who love them.”

