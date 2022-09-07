Funding for new West Coast health services will help stop 'whānau falling through gaps'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launches the school-based Mana Ake wellbeing programme in Kumara School on the West Coast.

A West Coast kaupapa Māori health provider has received $2 million for four new health services to meet a growing demand, but finding enough clinicians for the work will be “difficult”.

The new services are aimed at supporting West Coasters in mental health, addiction, food security and holistic Māori healing.

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare announced the funding at Arahura Marae near Hokitika on Wednesday morning for Hē Hīkoi Manaaki, a new kaupapa Māori primary mental health and addiction service that puts whānau at its core on Te Tai o Poutini (the West Coast).

Lisa Tumahai, acting chief executive of Māori health provider Poutini Wāiora, said the health system had failed New Zealand’s most vulnerable for too long.

Supplied Poutini Waiora acting chief executive Lisa Tumahai at the funding announcement at the Arahura marae on Wednesday.

“Until now there has been no dedicated support for whānau struggling with alcohol and addiction on Te Tai o Poutini. Instead, our rangatahi (youth) have been sent to Ōtautahi (Christchurch) seeking help, but without whānau support they can relapse,” she said.

The four new services would create 11 clinical roles to tackle mental health issues and addiction, support whānau to access affordable kai, and provide access to traditional kaupapa Māori healing.

“This is a significant investment into Māori health. This much-needed funding will boost our services and allow us to reach more communities in need,” Tumahai said.

“We know some of our most vulnerable whānau are falling through the gaps. Poverty, family violence, and housing challenges are putting pressure on our health system. This funding will help to change that.”

The new services include Te Tai Poutini Kai Puku (West Coast Food Hub), which Tumahai said was a critical service on the West Coast to respond to food security and reduce food waste levels, funded by the Ministry of Social Development.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Tumahai says there’s been no dedicated support for whānau struggling with alcohol and addiction on the West Coast until now. (File photo)

Poutini Wāiora would also run Tai Poutini Rongoā Māori, a traditional holistic healing service funded by Te Aka Whai Ora.

The fourth Mana Ake service to provide mental health support in schools was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the Coast last week.

Poutini Wāiora already runs the Whānau as First Navigators prevention programme, which was announced last year.

Tumahai said the programme aimed to support and strengthen whānau wellbeing so tamariki and whānau could lead their own aspirations without state intervention.

“Māori populations experience disproportionally higher rates of mental health and addiction issues, and help outside of the whānau is usually only sought during a crisis.

“Programmes like Hē Hīkoi Manaaki aim to change that by ensuring that when whānau are in distress they have the right support available.

“For many years, Poutini Wāiora has been an underfunded kaupapa Māori health provider, with our dedicated kaimahi doing the best they can to care for our communities with limited resources.”

While several of the services specifically targeted Māori in Te Tai o Poutini, they were open to all communities, she said.

One challenge would be sourcing new clinical kaimahi to meet the demand.

“In this tight labour market, it’s very difficult to recruit a clinical workforce and even more difficult to find Māori clinicians who will relocate to the Coast,” Tumahai said.

Henare said Poutini Wāiora was making its services largely mobile to “ensure the hardest to reach are reachable”.

Monique Ford/Stuff Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Hon Peeni Henare announcing the Māori Health Authority (file photo)

The new services would be a game-changer for West Coast Māori needing support, he said.

“These sorts of initiatives give me such pride in the progress we are making in Kaupapa Māori mental health and wellbeing and they will ensure more tangata whaiora reach out for help when they need it,” he said.

The event in Arahura was also used to launch the Takiwā Poutini Partnership, signalling a new health system prototype previously announced by Health Minister Andrew Little.

The West Coast was selected as one of nine localities to test the new approach, which would focus on prevention, giving people a voice in deciding what was needed in their local area and getting health organisations working together better.

Takiwā Poutini Partnership chairperson Kevin Hague said the prototype was a fantastic opportunity to provide culturally appropriate, whānau-centred services to meet the needs of all communities.

“While there is a lot of work to do, it’s a really exciting time and our team has a real desire to improve our system. We are looking forward to engaging with our West Coast communities and health system partners over the coming months to understand what the local needs and priorities are and how health care might be better delivered locally,” Hague said.

Supplied A crowd attends the announcement of four new health services on the West Coast on Tuesday.