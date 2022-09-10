Hunched over in pain, vomiting, mum-of-two still denied the tests needed to diagnose her bowel cancer

Stuff reporter Jo Mckenzie-Mclean asked doctors multiple times for a colonoscopy but was rejected. She was eventually diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

Jo McKenzie-Mclean was turned down twice for a colonoscopy because she didn’t fit the criteria. Now battling stage four bowel cancer, she talks about how she can’t stop seething at the barriers people face getting life-saving tests and how fighting cancer is her own ultramarathon.

About six months ago I found a letter I had written to my future self 28 years ago.

I have always been a night owl, and according to the detail at the top of the letter at 1.20am, the 16-year-old me obviously deep in thought had a vision of how she wanted her life to turn out and felt a need to write about it.

By 35 I should be in a good job, travelled overseas and have had two children with a third on its way.

Offering some seemingly wise teenage guidance I tell my future self: “When you have children remember, when they get to 16 trust them and let them go to parties and let them have boy or girlfriends over. You may let them drink a little bit. Say a couple of beers with friends because if you remember you were never allowed to do anything like that and it really pissed you off.”

There were some insightful and wise words also written. I encouraged my future self to speak out if I had a problem.

“I may be inexperienced but let me give you some advice,” I write. “If you are in trouble, seek help. Don’t bottle things up inside. Don’t be afraid to speak out and share your problems.”

I also wanted to make a difference: “I hope I have achieved something that is making me feel like I am doing something worthwhile. Say by helping children in Russia, homeless people, Green Peace – or something.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Jo McKenzie-McLean with her children Morgan Chamberlain, left, and Travis Chamberlain.

“Wouldn’t it be a bummer if I had died,” I write. “Who knows?”

Who knows indeed.

I certainly never saw myself talking to people about having stage four bowel cancer. I never imagined the difference I would be making, or that I would be speaking out about my experience in the hope it would save lives.

But here I am.

Two weeks ago I was on a chemo drug that blistered and inflamed the soles of my feet so badly I could hardly walk.

My parents, my partner, my children have all had the grimacing task of rubbing Udder Cream into my feet and gingerly trying to pull up socks while I lay on a recliner holding back tears some days, and others sobbing through a box of tissues.

The side effects from the drug before that were worse. My joints and muscles were so sore from the drug they took me off it. There were days I was bed-bound, days I couldn’t dress myself or even lift myself off the toilet.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Jo McKenzie-McLean gets a hug from Chalky Carr Trust patron Gemma McCaw after delivering a speech at the Chalky Carr Trust Party at Te Pae in Christchurch on Friday evening.

I’ve joked with my 12-year-old son he won’t ever have to worry about struggling with a girls’ bra (way) in the future after becoming an expert doing up and undoing mine on days I couldn’t move my arms to do it myself.

It’s probably hard to imagine me like that. Many people think“she looks too healthy to have cancer”, “but she’s still got all her hair”.

Well, unfortunately, looks can be deceiving. Cancer can be deceiving. It certainly deceived the medical professionals I went to in 2018 telling them I thought there was something wrong with my bowel movements and could I get a colonoscopy.

I was turned down twice for a colonoscopy that year because I didn’t fit all the criteria, despite also telling doctors my uncle had bowel cancer and my nana had died from it.

So, denied those crucial early tests, here I am with stage four bowel cancer. The tumour Dr Deborah Wright cut out in January last year at Dunedin Hospital was so gnarly it nearly gave her a grey hair she told me after the surgery. Every way it could have spread it had. It metastasised in my liver and I also have spots in my lung.

Bowel cancer is one of the most survivable cancers to have – if caught early enough, and I can’t stop seething at the barriers people face getting those life-saving tests.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Cromwell mother of two and Stuff journalist Jo McKenzie-Mclean was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. (Video first published in July 2021)

Even as I lay hunched over in pain, vomiting and unable to go to the toilet days before my diagnosis, I still struggled to get the tests I needed. And it wasn’t just medical red tape being wrapped around me, it was the attitude and perceptions of some people around me.

Twenty months ago I self-admitted to hospital in Clyde, Central Otago. I had been in and out of seeing my GP complaining of stomach pain which they put down to some sort of gastrointestinal bug or possible food poisoning.

In hospital, originally they suspected possible gallstones, then simply constipation or a reaction to my arthritis drugs. They gave me horrendous amounts of laxatives and enemas without much success then a doctor sent me home. I remember vividly him standing in the doorway doing his morning rounds. He asked me to feel my own stomach which I said felt fine. That was good enough for him to discharge me.

I was concerned about what I should do if the pain came back, and suspecting something more sinister was happening with my bowel I asked for a colonoscopy referral. The doctor laughed back at me telling me most people don’t ask for them as they weren’t very pleasant. He didn’t give me the referral.

The next day I again ended up at my GP with excruciating pain and was sent away with pills for stomach cramps. The next day I took back-up - my mum. We also got a different GP who treated me completely differently. She immediately took notice of my condition, did a thorough examination and was on the phone to Dunedin Hospital. I was sent back to Clyde again for a CT scan and was warned they would want to do their own assessment on me before giving me the scan.

I am still perplexed at their reluctance to do a CT scan. We had to fight to get it, and it was only after the doctor made calls to Dunedin ED and my rheumatologist that I was granted one. My rheumatologist had told the doctor the drugs I was on could affect the liver and a CT scan would be necessary to detect any problems.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Jo McKenzie-McLean with her family during the Chalky Carr Trust Party at Te Pae in Christchurch on Friday evening.

I’m 99% sure the CT isn’t going to show anything the doctor said before sending me home. The next morning mum and I drove to the hospital talking about where we should go for morning tea after the hospital visit. It was her birthday. Walking into hospital with smiles on our faces we were guided to a different room than I had been in previously. It was an emergency room near where the air ambulance crews pick up patients. I suddenly stopped smiling.

It’s hard to describe the feeling of being told you have cancer. It was like time stood still and all the breath inside me had been vacuumed out. The doctor’s lips were moving, but I couldn’t hear her voice. I’m sorry, but you were right. There is something wrong with your bowel, you have cancer, and it’s also in your liver.

I was paralysed. I guess that’s what shock feels like. The only other time I remember feeling remotely similar was when my stepdad called me to tell me my brother had died. He took his life in 1999.

After a time, sound started returning to my ears and I could hear myself asking if I was going to die.

It doesn’t look good was all she said. I cried, I shook, I seethed.

The next part happened in a hurry. There had been a bed block at Dunedin Hospital, so I was waiting with about half a dozen other patients who needed all sorts of treatment. One man had suffered a heart attack, another needed both his legs amputated, a woman needed a broken arm operated on. I ended up in the back of a transport ambulance with an extremely elderly man called Arthur. We were facing each other and were so close I could thankfully keep pulling his blankets back over him which he kept thrashing off. A nice nurse I had once written a story about had given me a wee top up of some drug that relaxed me so the entire drive felt like I was in a Tim Burton movie.

./Stuff Jo Mckenzie-Mclean with her two children Travis and Morgan at Dunedin Hospital

I arrived at Dunedin Hospital for urgent bowel surgery. Waiting for the surgery was when the fear really set in. I remember lying in my hospital bed looking out at the hills wondering how on earth I had got here. I lay awake thinking about my two children, crying with worry. My partner squashed into bed beside me holding me till I would eventually fall asleep but not before telling me that whatever we need to do to beat this we will.

My radiologist happened to be an old university flatmate and he popped up to see me. He told us mindset played a huge role in recovery and trying to get through this nightmare. Bring it on.

Prior to my diagnosis, I was active and healthy. I had been training for an ultramarathon with a friend before an injury took me out. My friend was a tough trainer and he would have me sprinting up cliff faces and running through rambles. I loved it.

Well, when I came out of surgery, yes I was drugged up, but I had a vision. I was climbing up a steep mountain. My friend Glen was there but was to the side. It was morning and a pink sunrise was making the sky glow around me. I was high enough for there to be clouds below me and there was some snow on the peak of the mountain. It was a huge mountain ...like a Mt Cook mountain. Glen was pushing me on and I was doing it. I woke from the drugs feeling so calm and inspired. I told mum who was beside me.... don’t forget this, I don’t want to forget this.

And I told her, this is going to be like my ultramarathon race. Glen represented friends, family and strangers who would support me on this ultramarathon. Visualising that mountain has really helped centre me when I’m having a bad day.

Supplied Jo McKenzie-McLean with her partner Michael Hartstonge and their dog Mac.

I have had plenty of challenges in my life – but nothing comparable to this.

I love life. My brother’s death taught me not to take life for granted – and I don’t. I am overwhelmed with sadness, anger and fear that cancer has hijacked my life.

Some days I sit looking out the window watching the world pass me by. I used to be so busy, running around after my two children, playing with them, running a household on my own, bringing them up.

I worked fulltime and loved my job with passion. It’s a job I have been doing for over 20 years and I live and breathe it. It’s who I am. Now, I travel to Dunedin fortnightly for treatment and worry every trip about how I’m going to pay for the next drug to help keep me alive.

It’s putting stress on my relationships – my partner lives in Invercargill where he co-parents his children, yet he wants to be by my side to help me. And my parents ... they are trying to protect me from their worst fears.

Mum, the most emotional person I know, tries to hold it together around me and she is doing an amazing job. They have had to become my carers, and are generally the ones I yell out to when I’m on a drug-induced rage.

And my children, Travis and Morgan I am so, so proud of my them. They are my strength. They are my inspiration and who I see at the top of my mountain.

Stuff reporter Jo McKenzie-Mclean was the keynote speaker at the Chalky Carr Trust Party in Christchurch on Friday evening. The event aimed to help raise $100,000 to fund bowel cancer screenings at the Canterbury Charity Hospital. Visit givealittle.co.nz to donate.