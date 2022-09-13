Family of baby spending first birthday in hospital with pneumococcal complications calls for vaccine switch

Pneumonia, sepsis and kidney failure: Rachael Van Mey Gaarden’s daughter Eloise Swadel will spend her first birthday in hospital, after contracting pneumococcal disease. She wants Pharmac to fund a broader pneumococcal vaccine, to spare other families the same trauma.

At first, doctors thought it was a common virus. Baby Eloise Swadel​ had a cough and fever and blood in her nappy. The after-hours clinic said to seek help if it got worse.

That was Saturday, August 27. And get worse it did.

When Wellington pharmacist Rachael Van Mey Gaarden​ took her 11-month-old to hospital the following Monday, Eloise was fighting for breath, her little heart racing.

“They did a chest X-ray. It was quite shocking. Essentially, one side of her lung was just completely white. So that lung had obviously collapsed, and it was full of pus and fluid.”

Supplied Eloise needed surgery to remove fluid on her lung, then dialysis, after her kidneys stopped working.

It wasn’t a virus, it was potentially fatal pneumococcal disease, which is at its highest levels since 2009. The bacteria had caused pneumonia and got into her blood.

“I started looking up mortality rates,” Van Mey Gaarden said. “I was thinking: ‘Oh my gosh, this is it’ ... It was all very scary.”

Eloise had surgery to remove the fluid on her lung. Then her kidneys stopped working. The family were whisked by air ambulance to Auckland’s Starship Hospital, where Eloise got dialysis.

Her kidneys are slowly recovering, but she will spend her first birthday on Tuesday in Wellington Hospital. Van Mey Gaarden plans to dress Eloise in a tutu and bring in presents, but it’s hardly the celebration they hoped for.

“She’s back smiling and laughing which is definitely a relief. She was just laying there all swaddled up.”

Eloise was up-to-date with her pneumococcal vaccinations, but had received the cheaper 10-strain vaccine Pharmac switched to in 2017.

Since then, cases have soared of the 19A strain covered by the original 13-strain vaccine, but not its replacement. Experts are now calling on Pharmac to switch back.

It’s not yet known which strain Eloise was infected with, but Van Mey Gaarden said Pharmac should fund the broader, 13-strain vaccine to spare other families the same trauma.

“Hurry up and change ... I don’t wish this on anyone.”

Supplied Eloise was a healthy, happy toddler with no known medical issues before contracting pneumococcal disease.

Pharmac’s immunisation advisory subcommittee has recommended that Pharmac switch back to PCV13 for children under 5, with “high priority”.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said the agency was “working closely with vaccine suppliers in relation to this recommendation” and expected to release more information in coming weeks.

Before Eloise got sick, Van Mey Gaarden had decided to pay for the 13-strain vaccine for Eloise’s 12-month vaccination, after discovering her Sydney-based sister’s children had received it for free.

“I thought this is typical New Zealand, trying to save money ... I was like, the next one, I’ll get the 13 ... Too late.”