Covid-19: 1483 new community cases, 243 in hospital with the virus

Pete Watson, interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, says winter illnesses and Covid-19 have stretched the health system.

There are 1483 new community cases of Covid-19 and 243 people are in hospital with the virus on Friday, including five in intensive care, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations on Friday is 255. Last Friday, it was 307.

On Thursday there were 1652 new community cases of Covid-19 and 254 people in hospital with the virus.

The regional breakdown of cases in hospital is: Northland: 2; Waitematā: 48; Counties Manukau: 35; Auckland: 38; Waikato: 24; Bay of Plenty: 3; Lakes: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 1; MidCentral: 7; Whanganui: 1; Taranaki: 1; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 3; Capital & Coast: 16; Hutt Valley: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 42; West Coast: 0; South Canterbury: 3; Southern: 3.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Jacinda Ardern set to skip green, head straight to near normality

* By the numbers: As Covid restrictions look to ease up, how many restaurants are left standing?



Stuff The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations on Friday is 255. Last Friday, it was 307. (File photo)

There were now a total of 1944 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

In its weekly winter illness update – released on Thursdays – the Ministry of Health said the current rate of hospitalisations was in line with pre-Covid-19 years.