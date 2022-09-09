Covid-19: 1483 new community cases, 243 in hospital with the virus
There are 1483 new community cases of Covid-19 and 243 people are in hospital with the virus on Friday, including five in intensive care, the Ministry of Health says.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations on Friday is 255. Last Friday, it was 307.
On Thursday there were 1652 new community cases of Covid-19 and 254 people in hospital with the virus.
The regional breakdown of cases in hospital is: Northland: 2; Waitematā: 48; Counties Manukau: 35; Auckland: 38; Waikato: 24; Bay of Plenty: 3; Lakes: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 1; MidCentral: 7; Whanganui: 1; Taranaki: 1; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 3; Capital & Coast: 16; Hutt Valley: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 4; Canterbury: 42; West Coast: 0; South Canterbury: 3; Southern: 3.
There were now a total of 1944 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.
In its weekly winter illness update – released on Thursdays – the Ministry of Health said the current rate of hospitalisations was in line with pre-Covid-19 years.