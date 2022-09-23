How Sir Paul Holmes saved my life

When Russell Black’s doctor called him in, he thought he was going to get “a bollocking for my diet”. Instead, it led to a cancer diagnosis.

Some firm words from the late Sir Paul Holmes helped save the life of Coromandel man Russell Black.

Black, now 66, was in his 40s when he heard Holmes speak about his prostate cancer journey.

“He stared straight into the camera and firmly instructed all men in their 40s to go to their doctor and have themselves checked for prostate cancer,” Black said.

“It is possible that I may well not be alive if this did not happen.”

He took Holmes’ advice and, after a decade of blood tests to measure PSA (prostate-specific antigen), one prompted Black’s doctor to call him in.

“My initial thought was he’s going to give me a bollocking for my diet. And didn’t think much more of it.”

The doctor said they’d detected a change in then 55-year-old Black’s PSA reading, but didn’t think there was anything in it. He talked to Black about symptoms which he didn’t think he had.

“There was a slowing down of the waterworks and visits to the toilet during the night. I think when things happen slowly over time it doesn’t ring any alarm bells.”

However, his wife Heather had noticed how long it was taking him to go to the bathroom.

A specialist giving a second opinion didn’t think Black had cancer but did a biopsy.

A phone call about a week later confirmed that he in fact did have an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

After considering his options, and talking to his groomsman who had been through the same diagnosis, Black decided on surgery on December 12, 2011.

“I had surgery, robotic assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy – which is the removal of the entire prostate gland using advanced robot technology.”

“The procedure in my case was very successful. Afterwards they did a biopsy, and they determined the cancer was contained within the prostate.”

This meant Black didn’t require chemotherapy or radiation treatment, but was monitored by tests and consultations over three years before they confirmed the cancer hadn’t spread.

He still has annual blood tests.

Eva Bradley/Stuff The late Paul Holmes sharing his prostate cancer message helped Russell Black years down the line (file photo).

“It really doesn’t trouble me, and it’s not a daily thing in my life any more, I just get on and live life.”

“I honestly don’t know why it resonated with me when Holmes stared down the camera.”

Black supports the call for a national screening programme to be put in place to help with early detection.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation said prostate cancer is now New Zealand’s most diagnosed cancer.

They say one in eight men will get prostate cancer and it is the third-biggest killer of men in this country.

Black will be speaking at a free Blue September event at Hamilton’s Cock & Bull at 1pm on September 25.

It’s personal for organiser Kirstine Hayward, whose husband Bruce died of prostate cancer in late 2019, aged 66.

“He was the victim of poor diagnosis,” she said.

By the time Bruce was diagnosed the cancer had metastasised.

“I am lost, absolutely lost as a woman, and also my family, our children. This was a 50-year relationship.”

She wants annual screening for men from age 50 and standardised treatments amongst GPs.

“At the moment there is no government-funded or routine screening for men. This would really help with survival rates, early detection of prostate cancer.”