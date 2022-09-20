'Ridiculous' red tape stymies efforts to get more people to return to nursing

Not all nurses returning to the profession have been able to get financial help to do so.

Anna Hurley always intended to return to her nursing career after a 12-year break from the profession.

But attempts by the 51-year-old to access a Government fund to encourage people to return to nursing have been unsuccessful.

The Return to Nursing Fund, administered by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, was designed to remove financial barriers for nurses who wished to return to nursing but needed training because of their time out of the workforce. Eligible applicants could get up to $5000 each.

But when Hurley went to apply to the fund, the Dunedin nurse was stunned to find she did not meet the criteria.

She wasn’t alone. The first round of funding resulted in 65 successful applications (paying out $205,000 in total) and 297 unsuccessful applications – meaning only one in five were successful.

Hurley, who first became a nurse at the age of 22, had more recently been working as a health care support worker, but “always wanted to go back to nursing”.

She quit her job and enroled in a two-month intensive course at Otago Polytechnic, which cost about $2500.

After finishing the course, she found a job in aged residential care, where there was a nursing shortage. In May, New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace said the sector was short of more than 1000 registered nurses.

Anna Hurley/Supplied Anna Hurley, a Dunedin registered nurse.

Hurley did not realise she should have applied for the fund before securing the new nursing job.

She felt the criteria was “ridiculous”, and should have been relayed from Te Whatu Ora to the polytechnics and then to those completing their courses.

“No-one was aware,” Hurley said, adding she knew of others on her course who also found themselves ineligible for the fund.

“This red tape is ridiculous.”

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the fund was “not intended as a general payment for all those who enter or re-enter the nursing workforce”.

“Candidates who have already obtained an annual practising certificate and found employment as a nurse before applying to the fund are not intended to be covered.”

To date, a total of 225 applications have been approved in two rounds of funding. A third round opened last week.

The spokesperson said the criteria had been changed for round three to make it easier for nurses to obtain funding.

Applicants deemed ineligible in earlier rounds were encouraged to reapply, providing they fit all the criteria.

However, those who secured nursing work after doing the course were still not eligible for funding retrospectively, the spokesperson said.

Hurley said she always intended to return to nursing, even without the assistance of the fund.